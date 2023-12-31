Navigating Retirement Security: Avoiding Common Mistakes and Maximizing Savings

Retirement security has become a concern for many Americans due to the increasing cost of living and an escalating savings shortfall. The challenge of funding retirement accounts is growing, with a CNBC Your Money Survey revealing that 41% of workers fail to contribute to a 401(k) or any employer-sponsored plan. Of those who do, many feel they are falling behind on their annual savings.

Common Mistakes Hindering Retirement Savings

Experts have pinpointed frequent errors that prevent workers from augmenting their retirement savings. The first of these is the failure to contribute enough to procure the full company match. Fidelity’s data indicates that around 22% of plan participants miss out on this benefit. The typical company match stands at 4.7% of an employee’s salary, but can vary between 3% and 6%. For couples with two employer savings plans, the advice is to prioritize the plan offering the more substantial match.

Maximizing Retirement Account Contributions

Another common misstep is not leveraging auto-escalation features that can boost savings contributions annually. The IRS has elevated the contribution limits for retirement accounts in 2024, setting it at $23,000 for 401(k) plans and $7,000 for IRAs.

The Pitfalls of Early Withdrawals

The third error is resorting to withdrawing funds from retirement accounts during financial crises, a move which can strip the account of compound interest benefits. While 401(k) loans can be an option to borrow against the account balance without penalties if repaid within five years, withdrawals generally impose a 10% tax penalty on those under 59.5 years old. Financial experts typically discourage dipping into retirement savings in times of financial distress, but if necessary, comprehending the financial repercussions of loans versus withdrawals is essential.

Planning for Retirement: More Than Just Money

Beyond monetary considerations, financial planners emphasize the importance of broader retirement planning. They urge individuals to contemplate where they wish to live, their desired activities, and how they plan to utilize their time. Additionally, they stress the significance of having a purpose in retirement to evade post-retirement depression. A strategy often recommended is to segment retirement plans into three stages to take into account different energy and health levels over time. A fee-only financial planner can be instrumental in navigating the intricacies of the American tax, healthcare, and benefits systems.

Maximizing Benefits of Retirement Accounts

The article also discusses seven critical retirement accounts and the common mistakes to avoid when structuring retirement. It offers specific strategies to optimize the benefits of each account and underscores the need to consult with a certified financial planner. The accounts discussed include checking accounts, high yield savings accounts, health savings accounts, work retirement accounts, individual retirement accounts, Roth IRAs, and brokerage accounts.