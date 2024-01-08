en English
Investments

Nassarawa State in Nigeria Cancels Right of Way Charges to Boost Telecom Industry

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Nassarawa State in Nigeria Cancels Right of Way Charges to Boost Telecom Industry

In a move hailed by telecommunications stakeholders, the Nassarawa State Government in Nigeria has officially abolished Right of Way (RoW) charges for telecom operators. These charges, levied by state governments for the installation of optic fiber cables along state roads, have traditionally been a significant financial strain for telecom companies. However, the Nassarawa State Right of Way Regulation 2023, which took effect from December 29, 2023, has put an end to these charges for the establishment and maintenance of telecom network facilities within the state.

Nassarawa State’s Bid to Bolster Telecom Investment

The decision to waive the RoW charges is anticipated to stimulate telecom operations in the state and attract more investment into Nigeria’s burgeoning telecom industry. Prior to this harmonization, telecom operators faced varying charges ranging from N4,000 to N8,000 per meter in different regions. However, the introduction of a uniform charge of N145 per meter for laying fiber cables anywhere in the country has now been established.

Support from the Nigerian Communications Commission

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has expressed its support for this development. Its Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, voiced his optimism that this move would significantly contribute to the achievement of the National Broadband Plan’s goals. This plan aims to achieve 75 per cent of the country’s fiber optic cable target by the end of 2027.

Aligning with the National Vision for a Digital Economy

Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, also lauded the initiative. He stated that the decision aligns with the efforts to bridge the digital divide and supports the President’s vision for a prosperous digital economy. In a similar vein, Katsina State has also waived RoW charges, aiming to attract telecom investments, thus bolstering ICT and internet development in the region.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

