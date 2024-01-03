Nasdaq CSD Iceland Sheds Light on Shareholding Structures with New Report

In a recent development, Nasdaq CSD Iceland has issued its monthly report, unveiling the 20 most substantial registered shareholders and the dispersion of shares held by issuers of selected companies listed on Nasdaq Iceland or First North Iceland. This comprehensive document sheds light on shareholding structures and ownership concentrations within these markets, serving as a valuable resource for investors, analysts, and the companies themselves.

Understanding Shareholding Structures

Understanding the shareholding structures detailed in the report is crucial for investors and analysts alike. These structures can offer insights into the stability of a company, the influence of individual shareholders, and the potential for future market movements. However, it’s crucial to note that the shareholder registry documented in the report may not encompass all beneficial owners and may not accurately represent the actual voting rights.

The Distinction between Registered and Beneficial Ownership

The report underscores the difference between registered and beneficial ownership. Registered owners are those whose names are included in the company’s records. In contrast, beneficial owners may have a financial interest in the shares without being directly registered. This discrepancy can occur in cases where shares are held in nominee accounts or through other indirect ownership structures.

Seeking Further Information

For those who wish to delve deeper into the report’s details or seek clarification, Nasdaq CSD Iceland has provided contact details and encourages inquiries. This transparency is a testament to Nasdaq CSD Iceland’s commitment to providing accurate and comprehensive information to all stakeholders in the market.