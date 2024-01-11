Nany Indrawaty Sutanto Divests Entire Stake in PT Leyand International Tbk

In a significant move, Nany Indrawaty Sutanto has liquidated her complete stake in PT Leyand International Tbk (LAPD). The transaction took place earlier this week, involving a total of 322.43 million shares, which constituted 8.13% of the company. Each share was sold at a price of IDR 5, bringing the entire value of the divestment to a staggering IDR 1.67 billion.

Significance of the Divestment

Sutanto’s divestment from LAPD is noteworthy for both the company and its investors. This move has not only altered the ownership dynamics of the company but also presents potential implications for its future. Bambang Rahardja Burhan, the President Director of LAPD, stated that Sutanto’s divestment was primarily for investment purposes, suggesting possible strategic initiatives on her part.

Pre-Divestment Market Performance

Before this divestment, LAPD’s market performance was stable. On January 8, the company’s share price stood at IDR 7 per share at the close of trading. A total of 354,600 shares were traded in 15 transactions, culminating in a total value of IDR 2.48 million. This stable performance underscores the surprise element of Sutanto’s decision to divest her stake.

Ownership Structure of LAPD

Prior to Sutanto’s divestment, as of December 2023, LAPD had a total share count of 3.98 billion. The ownership was distributed among several shareholders including Nany Indrawaty Sutanto with 8.13%, Keraton Investment Ltd at 12.81%, Laymand Holdings Pte at 30.26%, PT Intiputera Bumitirta holding 19.17%, Leo Andyanto with 5.73%, and the remainder 23.95% held by the public. With Sutanto’s exit, the ownership structure of the company is bound to undergo a significant shift.