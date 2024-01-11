en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nany Indrawaty Sutanto Divests Entire Stake in PT Leyand International Tbk

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
Nany Indrawaty Sutanto Divests Entire Stake in PT Leyand International Tbk

In a significant move, Nany Indrawaty Sutanto has liquidated her complete stake in PT Leyand International Tbk (LAPD). The transaction took place earlier this week, involving a total of 322.43 million shares, which constituted 8.13% of the company. Each share was sold at a price of IDR 5, bringing the entire value of the divestment to a staggering IDR 1.67 billion.

Significance of the Divestment

Sutanto’s divestment from LAPD is noteworthy for both the company and its investors. This move has not only altered the ownership dynamics of the company but also presents potential implications for its future. Bambang Rahardja Burhan, the President Director of LAPD, stated that Sutanto’s divestment was primarily for investment purposes, suggesting possible strategic initiatives on her part.

Pre-Divestment Market Performance

Before this divestment, LAPD’s market performance was stable. On January 8, the company’s share price stood at IDR 7 per share at the close of trading. A total of 354,600 shares were traded in 15 transactions, culminating in a total value of IDR 2.48 million. This stable performance underscores the surprise element of Sutanto’s decision to divest her stake.

Ownership Structure of LAPD

Prior to Sutanto’s divestment, as of December 2023, LAPD had a total share count of 3.98 billion. The ownership was distributed among several shareholders including Nany Indrawaty Sutanto with 8.13%, Keraton Investment Ltd at 12.81%, Laymand Holdings Pte at 30.26%, PT Intiputera Bumitirta holding 19.17%, Leo Andyanto with 5.73%, and the remainder 23.95% held by the public. With Sutanto’s exit, the ownership structure of the company is bound to undergo a significant shift.

0
Business Indonesia Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
The Rise of Gamification and Gaming in Marketing: Leveraging Customer Engagement Data
A global footwear brand’s decision to use gamification as a marketing strategy for its new store opening in Australia underscores a burgeoning trend among businesses: leveraging customer engagement data to shape marketing strategies and build stronger customer relationships. The brand developed a tile shuffle game, offering mall shoppers prizes for quick puzzle-solving that were redeemable
The Rise of Gamification and Gaming in Marketing: Leveraging Customer Engagement Data
EdiliziAcrobatica Spa Sees Significant Growth Despite Challenges
6 mins ago
EdiliziAcrobatica Spa Sees Significant Growth Despite Challenges
CREALOGIX AG Calls for Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting Amidst Board Reshuffle
8 mins ago
CREALOGIX AG Calls for Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting Amidst Board Reshuffle
Winchester Business Excellence Awards: A Celebration of Local Entrepreneurship
3 mins ago
Winchester Business Excellence Awards: A Celebration of Local Entrepreneurship
Miracle Iron to Acquire Strike Resources' Paulsens East Project and CZR's Robe Mesa
3 mins ago
Miracle Iron to Acquire Strike Resources' Paulsens East Project and CZR's Robe Mesa
OVHcloud Records 12.0% Sales Growth Despite Economic Uncertainties
5 mins ago
OVHcloud Records 12.0% Sales Growth Despite Economic Uncertainties
Latest Headlines
World News
Laguna Blanca Shatters Decade-long Losing Streak against Villanova Prep
3 mins
Laguna Blanca Shatters Decade-long Losing Streak against Villanova Prep
High School Girls Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores and Tournament Updates
4 mins
High School Girls Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores and Tournament Updates
Healthy Snacking: Nutritionist's Recommendations To Curb Hunger Until Lunch
4 mins
Healthy Snacking: Nutritionist's Recommendations To Curb Hunger Until Lunch
University of Georgia Triumphs over University of Arkansas in a Competitive College Basketball Game
4 mins
University of Georgia Triumphs over University of Arkansas in a Competitive College Basketball Game
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discloses Battle with Terminal Cancer
6 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discloses Battle with Terminal Cancer
Downpatrick Solicitor Sues for Unpaid Fees Amid Oath of Allegiance Controversy
6 mins
Downpatrick Solicitor Sues for Unpaid Fees Amid Oath of Allegiance Controversy
Michigan Governor Candidates Disqualified due to Invalid Signature Scandal
7 mins
Michigan Governor Candidates Disqualified due to Invalid Signature Scandal
Manchester United Eyes Canadian Star Jonathan David for Potential Transfer
8 mins
Manchester United Eyes Canadian Star Jonathan David for Potential Transfer
Cedar City Issues Water Contamination Warning: Urges Residents to Exercise Caution
8 mins
Cedar City Issues Water Contamination Warning: Urges Residents to Exercise Caution
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
26 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
4 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app