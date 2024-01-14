en English
Business

Myanmar’s Thilawa SEZ: Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo Leads Strategic Meeting

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Myanmar’s Thilawa SEZ: Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo Leads Strategic Meeting

Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo, chairman of the Central Working Committee, presided over a significant meeting on January 13, involving the management committee and investors of Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Yangon, Myanmar. The focus of the meeting revolved around the pressing need for the successful operation of Thilawa SEZ, the restoration of conducive conditions, the judicious management of current investments, and the promotion of new investments.

Emphasizing Successful Implementation

The meeting underscored the criticality of Thilawa SEZ’s successful implementation. Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo emphasised the need for a robust strategy to ensure that Thilawa SEZ flourishes, serving as a beacon of economic growth and foreign investment attraction in Myanmar.

Addressing Challenges and Facilitating Growth

Additionally, another round of discussions was held with entrepreneurs engaged in investment activities within Thilawa SEZ. These discussions aimed to address the state’s conditions, overcome challenges, and explore potential avenues to amplify exports within the business promotion zone of Thilawa SEZ. These dialogues serve as a testament to the government’s commitment towards creating an environment conducive to business and investment.

Future Coordination with MJTD

Separate discussions were also conducted with officials from the Myanmar-Japan Thilawa Development Limited (MJTD). These discussions aimed at planning and coordinating future activities, signifying the intent to strengthen the collaborative ties between Myanmar and Japan in the economic sector.

The meeting serves as a strategic move towards bolstering Myanmar’s economic landscape, with the Thilawa SEZ at its helm. It echoes Myanmar’s commitment towards fostering an ecosystem that stimulates economic growth, attracts foreign investments, and promotes robust export activities.

Business Investments Myanmar
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

