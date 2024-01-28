Mutual Fund Industry's Expectations from India's Budget 2024: A Look at Experts' Opinions

As the drumbeats of Budget 2024 grow louder, India's mutual fund industry stands on the precipice of expectation, fueled by an optimistic outlook for growth. The previous year witnessed major mutual fund schemes offering returns exceeding 20%, and the Asset Under Management (AUM) experiencing a significant surge. This robust performance has set a hopeful tone for the industry, with experts eagerly sharing their anticipations for the upcoming fiscal blueprint.

Forecasting Fiscal Consolidation and Capital Expenditure

Mihir Vora of TRUST Mutual Fund projects a path of continued fiscal consolidation for the upcoming budget. He envisions a focus on capital expenditure, a key driver of economic growth, and support for rural consumption. An intriguing statistic that Vora points out is the unusual scenario of personal income tax collections surpassing corporate tax collections. This situation, he suggests, may prompt adjustments in tax rates and slabs, a potential game-changer for investors and corporations alike.

Expectations of Personal Income Tax Relief and Infrastructure Focus

Offering a slightly different perspective, Satish Ramanathan of JM Financial Asset Management Ltd does not anticipate any major announcements from the budget. However, he does foresee potential relief in personal income tax, providing a sigh of relief for the middle-class populace. In line with Vora, Ramanathan also predicts a continued focus on infrastructure and social spending, essential for India's development trajectory.

Emphasis on New Tax Regime and Renewable Energy

Adding to the chorus of expert opinions, Deepak Gagrani of MADHUBAN FINVEST projects a measured approach to the interim budget. His predictions include an emphasis on the new tax regime, which could lead to significant policy shifts. Gagrani also highlights domestic tourism and renewable energy as potential focal points, reflecting the country's commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation.

