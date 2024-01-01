en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Motley Fool’s ‘Fab Four’: Potential Stock Market Leaders for 2024

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:23 pm EST
Motley Fool’s ‘Fab Four’: Potential Stock Market Leaders for 2024

In an era where financial landscapes are rapidly shifting, the Motley Fool, a financial services company renowned for its insightful investing solutions and market analysis, delves into the potential stock market leaders for 2024. Moving beyond the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla, that dominated the S&P 500’s total return in 2023, it introduces an alternative set of potential leaders – the ‘Fab Four’.

The Fab Four Stocks of 2024

Topping the list is Visa, a financial giant praised for its consistent performance and robust business model. Next in line is CrowdStrike, a critical player in the cybersecurity sector, especially considering the surge in cyberattacks worldwide. The third contender is Shopify, a giant in the e-commerce industry, with an impressive growth trajectory and robust cost management making it a promising contender for 2024. Lastly, Nvidia finds its place in both the Magnificent Seven and the Fab Four, with particular focus on its pivotal role in the AI revolution and the skyrocketing demand for its AI chips.

Predictions and Projections for 2024

The article further discusses the economic outlook for 2024, touching upon AI’s potential, apprehensions about a recession, the housing market, inflation, and the S&P 500 index’s potential rally to 5,200 by the end of 2024. It features a range of predictions from financial experts, painting a comprehensive picture of the potential landscape. The article also extends its predictions to include digital currencies and cryptocurrencies, further widening the horizons of its financial analysis.

The Magnificent Seven and Their Prospects

Looking at 2023, the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks had a significant role in shaping the market. Nvidia, with its dominance in the AI chip market, is poised for substantial growth. Meanwhile, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, and Alphabet face their share of challenges. The article provides an in-depth analysis of their respective PEG ratios and growth expectations, offering readers a well-rounded perspective on their prospects.

As we usher in 2024, the financial world stands on the brink of significant changes. With the Motley Fool’s analysis, investors can gain insights into potential market leaders and make informed decisions for the upcoming year.

0
Business Investments
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

RBI Enhances Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Cooperative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities

By Rafia Tasleem

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024

By Salman Khan

Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees

By Geeta Pillai

Philippine Stock Exchange Expects to Double IPOs in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Apple's Strategic Shift to Custom Silicon: A New Era of Innovation ...
@Business · 2 mins
Apple's Strategic Shift to Custom Silicon: A New Era of Innovation ...
heart comment 0
Nashville’s Luxury Hotel Boom: Growth and Challenges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: Growth and Challenges
Rethinking the Value of a College Degree: Career Prospects, Earnings, and Regrets

By BNN Correspondents

Rethinking the Value of a College Degree: Career Prospects, Earnings, and Regrets
Anand Mahindra Foresees Economic ‘Lift-Off’ for India in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anand Mahindra Foresees Economic 'Lift-Off' for India in 2024
TCS Faces Labour Department Notice; GST Collections Rise: Daily News Roundup

By Dil Bar Irshad

TCS Faces Labour Department Notice; GST Collections Rise: Daily News Roundup
Latest Headlines
World News
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
51 seconds
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
53 seconds
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
2 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
4 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
5 mins
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
5 mins
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
6 mins
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
27 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app