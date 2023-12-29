en English
Business

Motilal Oswal Spotlights a PSU as Top Investment Pick for 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:16 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 10:34 pm EST
Motilal Oswal Spotlights a PSU as Top Investment Pick for 2024

In a bold move, investment firm Motilal Oswal has spotlighted a particular Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) as its premier investment choice for 2024. The undisclosed PSU has been singled out based on a variety of financial parameters, growth potential, and favorable market conditions, all of which indicate a promising outlook for the company in the forthcoming year.

Investment Strategy and Confidence in the PSU

The selection of this PSU as the prime contender is a testament to Motilal Oswal’s faith in its performance. This move is in line with the firm’s investment strategy, which is geared towards capitalizing on opportunities within the public sector. While the specific details concerning the identity of the PSU and the exact reasons for its selection by Motilal Oswal were not provided, the endorsement itself is expected to sway investor sentiment.

Implications on the Stock Market

The market is likely to react to this endorsement, potentially influencing the stock performance of the mentioned PSU. Investors, both existing and prospective, would be keenly watching the development and its impact on the market. This recommendation by Motilal Oswal might spur a surge in the stock’s trading volume and price.

Unveiling the PSU – Coal India

The PSU at the heart of this development is none other than Coal India. The Maharatna PSU stock has been projected as a top pick for 2024, with a target price of 430 rupees, a significant increase from the current price of 366 rupees. The company has demonstrated robust performance, reflecting a 17% surge in the share price. Moreover, the company’s coal production and sales have seen substantial growth, and it is undertaking initiatives to cut down expenses and bolster profits.

Business India Investments
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

