Motilal Oswal Selects UCO Bank as Top PSU Investment Pick for 2024

In the dynamic world of finance, investment picks by reputed institutions often dictate market trends. Motilal Oswal, the renowned financial services firm, has unveiled its top investment choice for the year 2024. Their selection? A Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) – UCO Bank, signifying a bullish stance on the company’s forthcoming performance and growth potential.

UCO Bank: A Stellar Pick

UCO Bank, a key player in the banking sector, carries a market cap of ₹47,309.73Cr as of December 29, 2023. The company’s share price on the same date stands at ₹39.77, with a 52-week high and low of ₹48.50 and ₹22.26, respectively. With a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a PB ratio of 2.07, it presents an intriguing investment proposition.

Market Movements and Investment Trends

Adding to the financial fervor, Bank of Baroda raised its interest rates on Domestic Retail Term Deposits, including NRO Term Deposits, by 10 bps to 125 bps across various maturity buckets, effective from December 29, 2023. This move is set to significantly benefit senior citizens. On the other hand, Punjab National Bank (PNB) saw its shares gain 1 percent to Rs 96 per share on December 29 after the bank’s board greenlit a proposal to raise Rs 7,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) or FPO. This fundraise will occur in one or more tranches in the forthcoming financial year.

Analysis, Recommendations, and Implications

Analysts at Sharekhan expect PNB’s rapid improvement in asset quality and strong outlook to expedite the normalization of credit cost, thereby enhancing the visibility for improvement in return ratios. They have maintained a ‘buy’ call on PNB, with a target price of Rs 105 per share. Motilal Oswal’s choice of UCO Bank as a top PSU for 2024 not only speaks volumes about the company’s potential but also underscores the firm’s faith in the public sector’s ability to drive economic development and provide stable returns to investors. This move offers valuable insight for investors considering portfolio allocations and those monitoring investment trends and advice from financial institutions.