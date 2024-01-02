en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Morgan Stanley Surpasses Major Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Morgan Stanley Surpasses Major Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S

Financial titan, Morgan Stanley, has climbed a significant rung in the ladder of NKT A/S, a prominent Danish company, ownership. The American multinational investment bank and financial services company has acquired shares and financial instruments that have propelled its stake in the firm beyond the pivotal 5% mark. This acquisition translates to an aggregate position of 2,852,534 shares, a solid 5.31% of the company’s share capital and voting rights.

Surpassing the 5% Threshold: A Game Changer

In the strategic game of business chess, crossing the 5% threshold is a significant move. It not only signals a bolstering of shareholder influence but also triggers a set of regulatory reporting requirements under the Danish Capital Market Act. This Act, particularly Section 30, mandates the disclosure of such substantive shifts in company ownership. With Morgan Stanley’s latest acquisition, it has set the wheels of this mandate in motion.

Implications for NKT A/S and Morgan Stanley

For NKT A/S, the development could be seen as a vote of confidence from a global financial institution. Simultaneously, for Morgan Stanley, the move represents a substantial increase in its influence over the company’s strategic decisions, given its bolstered voting rights.

Details and Further Inquiries

Following this significant shift in company ownership, NKT A/S has provided contact information for further inquiries. The Head of Investor Relations, Michael Nass Nielsen, and the Head of Group Communications, Louise W. Naldal, stand ready to provide additional information and respond to inquiries.

0
Business Denmark Investments
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Banana Island's Festive Transformation: The Influence of Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

FRSC Announces Strategic Leadership Redeployments to Enhance Road Safety

By Hadeel Hashem

iPhone 15 Pro Users Report Rear Glass Panel Defect; T-Mobile Announces New Year's Gift

By Saboor Bayat

Robert Kiyosaki's Unconventional Approach to Debt and Investment: A Closer Look

By Muhammad Jawad

Las Vegas Gasoline Prices Hit 10-Year High in Early January 2024 ...
@Business · 3 mins
Las Vegas Gasoline Prices Hit 10-Year High in Early January 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Electricity Prices to Fluctuate Significantly on January 3

By Safak Costu

Electricity Prices to Fluctuate Significantly on January 3
EMERGE Group & TZ APAC: A Strategic Partnership for Gaming on the Tezos Blockchain

By Salman Khan

EMERGE Group & TZ APAC: A Strategic Partnership for Gaming on the Tezos Blockchain
Uranium Royalty Corp Experiences Stock Price Fluctuations

By BNN Correspondents

Uranium Royalty Corp Experiences Stock Price Fluctuations
CNN Fires CEO Chris Licht: A Symptom of Deeper Issues? Florida’s Toxic Road Construction Debate

By BNN Correspondents

CNN Fires CEO Chris Licht: A Symptom of Deeper Issues? Florida's Toxic Road Construction Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
8 seconds
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
9 seconds
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
10 seconds
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
12 seconds
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
Former Ernst & Young Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination and Harassment
14 seconds
Former Ernst & Young Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination and Harassment
Massachusetts Prepares for Presidential Primary: Ballot Order Determined
21 seconds
Massachusetts Prepares for Presidential Primary: Ballot Order Determined
Missouri Governor Bans Land Sale to Foreign Adversaries Near Military Installations
22 seconds
Missouri Governor Bans Land Sale to Foreign Adversaries Near Military Installations
Cloud DX Inks Major Contract with Health PEI to Boost Healthcare Delivery
32 seconds
Cloud DX Inks Major Contract with Health PEI to Boost Healthcare Delivery
Senator Natasha's First Six Weeks: Lighting Up Kogi Central
36 seconds
Senator Natasha's First Six Weeks: Lighting Up Kogi Central
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app