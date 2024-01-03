en English
Investments

Morgan Stanley Foresees Transparent Property Market in 2024

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Morgan Stanley Foresees Transparent Property Market in 2024

In a recent shift of perspective, Morgan Stanley envisions a more transparent property sector in 2024, with house prices aligning more accurately with market value. This adjustment is projected to stir varied performances across diverse property stocks.

A Shift in Interest Rate Policies

The analysts at Morgan Stanley have perceived a decline in investor apathy, a shift influenced by changes in interest rate policies, such as the rate freeze in December. This development presents the potential of UK real estate investment trusts (REITs) for maintained performance.

The UK has been identified as the preferred region for property investment, housing seven out of eleven overweight stocks in their portfolio.

Anticipated Decline in Valuations

The analysts forecast that property valuations will ebb in 2024 due to looming debt maturities and a potential slowdown in rental market demand.

A word of caution has been issued regarding over-leveraged companies, with portfolios currently overvalued due to an escalated cost of capital and its decreased availability.

Investment Recommendations

Investors are suggested to incline towards well-capitalised property stocks like Derwent London PLC and British Land Company PLC. Student housing companies such as Unite Group PLC, and logistics enterprises like SEGRO PLC and CTP are also put forward as compelling stock picks.

In Europe, some high-beta property stocks may offer tactical opportunities for quick-footed investors despite higher volatility. Stocks like Unibail, Castellum, Fabege, and Aroundtown have been rated as underweight by Morgan Stanley, indicating a cautious stance due to high leverage or other concerns.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

