Morgan Stanley Adjusts Outlook on Consumer Sector, Foresees Modest Growth

With the turning of the tide in the consumer sector, Morgan Stanley has recalibrated its outlook on various companies, resulting in an altered ratings landscape. The firm has downgraded Tractor Supply (TSCO) and Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN), while upgrading its forecast for Target (TGT), raising its price target from $140 to $165.

Advertisment

Three Key Inflections

Analysts at Morgan Stanley identify three critical inflection points that could propel a more favorable outlook in the consumer sector. Lower interest rates, a stabilization in durable goods, and a potential turnaround in the housing market by late 2024 or early 2025 are poised to drive this shift.

Projected Growth

Advertisment

Projections for sales-weighted same-store sales (SSS) growth stand at 2.3% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, presenting a slight uptick from the 1.9% SSS growth forecasted for 2023. Despite these positive indicators, the consumer sector, particularly goods consumers, continue to grapple with challenges. Durables are predicted to exhibit flat growth in 2024, indicative of a below-average year, and the outlook for 2025 doesn't appear particularly robust either.

Market Valuations

Market valuations for these stocks now align closely with historical price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and are approximately 5% higher on enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EV/EBITDA) metrics. This suggests that the market has already factored in the anticipated improvements.

Comprehensive Analysis

Morgan Stanley's exhaustive analysis encapsulates a reevaluation of category growth forecasts, sales analyses, and in-depth examinations of seven margin factors: freight, inventory/promotions, deflation, e-commerce, shrink, product mix, and incentive compensation. Target, in particular, seems to emerge as an attractive investment prospect, displaying potential to recover from specific challenges and benefit from an upswing in discretionary spending.