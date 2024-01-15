More Americans Eligible for Private Investments: An Opportunity or a Risk?

Recent developments in the realm of wealth creation have opened the doors for a wider swath of Americans to explore private investments in funds such as private equity, hedge funds, venture capital, and early-stage company stocks. These avenues were traditionally reserved for the wealthiest, as they demanded accreditation—a benchmark defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to cushion against the considerable risks associated with private investments, such as fewer disclosures.

Eligibility Criteria for Private Investments

The SEC’s eligibility criteria for becoming an accredited investor involve an annual income of at least $200,000 for individuals or $300,000 with a spouse. Alternatively, a net worth of at least $1 million—either individually or with a spouse—also qualifies a person as an accredited investor. However, these financial thresholds have remained steadfast over the years, without adjustment for inflation. Consequently, a higher proportion of households (approximately 16 million in 2019) now meet the criteria compared to the 1980s when only the top 1-2% of households were eligible.

Concerns Over New Investor Capability

While some may view this expanded access as positive, industry experts like Micah Hauptman of the Consumer Federation of America express concern that many newly accredited investors may not possess the risk capacity or financial sophistication necessary for private market investments. Such investments are markedly different from publicly offered ones, with the latter being available on stock exchanges and the former involving companies not listed on public exchanges. Despite the inherent risks, private investments often yield better returns, which explains the allure they hold for many.

