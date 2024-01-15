en English
Business

More Americans Eligible for Private Investments: An Opportunity or a Risk?

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
More Americans Eligible for Private Investments: An Opportunity or a Risk?

Recent developments in the realm of wealth creation have opened the doors for a wider swath of Americans to explore private investments in funds such as private equity, hedge funds, venture capital, and early-stage company stocks. These avenues were traditionally reserved for the wealthiest, as they demanded accreditation—a benchmark defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to cushion against the considerable risks associated with private investments, such as fewer disclosures.

Eligibility Criteria for Private Investments

The SEC’s eligibility criteria for becoming an accredited investor involve an annual income of at least $200,000 for individuals or $300,000 with a spouse. Alternatively, a net worth of at least $1 million—either individually or with a spouse—also qualifies a person as an accredited investor. However, these financial thresholds have remained steadfast over the years, without adjustment for inflation. Consequently, a higher proportion of households (approximately 16 million in 2019) now meet the criteria compared to the 1980s when only the top 1-2% of households were eligible.

Concerns Over New Investor Capability

While some may view this expanded access as positive, industry experts like Micah Hauptman of the Consumer Federation of America express concern that many newly accredited investors may not possess the risk capacity or financial sophistication necessary for private market investments. Such investments are markedly different from publicly offered ones, with the latter being available on stock exchanges and the former involving companies not listed on public exchanges. Despite the inherent risks, private investments often yield better returns, which explains the allure they hold for many.

Insights from Private U.S. Investment Landscape Report

The ‘Private U.S. Investment Landscape & Global Emerging Market Reports 2023’ sheds light on this situation, providing a deep dive into investment patterns, sector growth, and the innovation driving economic expansion both in the U.S. and globally. The report elucidates top investments, active investors, and funds on standby for deployment. It also offers insights into key sectors and high-growth markets, global investment trends, and forecasting, backed by advanced algorithms. This report serves as a valuable resource for investment professionals seeking to enhance their decision-making processes and navigate the complex investment landscape.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

