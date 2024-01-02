MongoDB Faces Bearish Investor Sentiment Amid Unusual Options Activity

In a recent turn of events, MongoDB (MDB) has seen a bearish shift in investor sentiment, with a significant 62% leaning towards the negative side. This divergence in sentiment, which is split into 37% bullish and a majority 62% bearish, has had its reflection in the options market for MongoDB. As per Benzinga’s options scanner, eight noteworthy options activities have caught the attention of investors, equally divided between puts and calls.

Unusual Options Activity

The puts have been valued at a significant figure of $271,590, with calls trailing slightly at $233,305. These options have been targeting a price range between $380.0 to $440.0, marking the investors’ expectations for the stock’s movement over the next three months. The average open interest for MongoDB options stands at 201.86, with the total volume reaching 161.00.

Who is MongoDB?

MongoDB, established back in 2007, is a renowned document-oriented database company boasting a vast customer base. Their product offering extends beyond licenses and includes subscription services for its NoSQL database. This well-established firm currently serves nearly 33,000 paying customers, with an additional 1.5 million free users.

Analysts Take on MongoDB

In the past month, five analysts have given the stock an average target price of $468.0, which suggests an optimistic outlook compared to the current sentiment reflected in the options market. As a trading instrument, options are generally perceived as riskier than stock trading but present the potential for higher profits. Traders can mitigate this risk through education, strategic scaling, the use of multiple indicators, and most importantly, staying abreast of market movements.

