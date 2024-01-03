en English
Business

Mixed Investor Sentiment in Recent Options Trading Activity for BP

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
Investor sentiment for BP (BP), a prominent player in the global oil and gas industry, shows a mixed trend in recent options trading activity. A total of 11 significant trades were recorded, split between 5 puts valued approximately at $531,117, hinting at a bearish sentiment among 55% of investors, and 6 calls worth around $469,675, reflecting a bullish stance by 45% of investors. The trades were noted within a strike price range of $25.0 to $47.0 over the last three months, providing insights into market interest and liquidity at these varying price points.

BP’s Global Footprint and Future Plans

BP’s operations span across exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas worldwide. In the year 2022, the company’s production included 1.1 million barrels of liquids and 6.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily. It reported proven reserves at 7.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent at the end of the year, with liquids constituting 56% of the total. BP’s refining capacity stands at 1.6 million barrels per day. The company also holds a 20% stake in Rosneft, which it is planning to divest.

Options Trading: A High-Risk Game

Options trading is known for its high risk-reward profile. Investors tend to manage these risks through continuous learning, strategic adjustments, and staying updated with real-time data. Services such as Benzinga Pro provide such real-time information and play a crucial role in helping investors navigate the complex terrain of options trading.

BP’s Transition to Cleaner Energy

As the world pivots towards cleaner energy sources, BP is also considering options for its trading activity in line with this global transition. The company is on the lookout for a permanent successor to ensure investor satisfaction during this shift. Its current segments include gas & low carbon energy, oil production & operations, and customers & products, along with refining & oil trading and bioenergy businesses.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

