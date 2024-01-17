Mixed Forecasts for Real Estate Sector in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Adaptation

As we step into the financial year 2024, the real estate sector prepares for a year of mixed outcomes. Analysts predict a significant rise in vacancy rates in central business districts (CBDs), while suburban areas are poised for growth. The relocation of corporations to the suburbs is a key trend expected to persist, driven by the various potential benefits these areas offer.

Stagnation and Growth

The residential market, however, appears to be heading for stagnation. The insistence of sellers on transactions in US dollars to preserve value against the depreciating Zimbabwean Dollar is limiting domestic buyers' market participation. Despite this, the past financial year saw growth in the real estate sector, with residential properties leading and commercial real estate growing modestly.

Industrial Property Subsector

The industrial property subsector has been slow, mirroring the broader industrial sector's challenges. This sluggish performance is largely due to issues such as foreign currency shortages, currency volatility, and decreasing disposable incomes. Nonetheless, there is a demand for warehousing driven by the agriculture and retail sectors.

Investment in Real Estate

Investment trends indicate a growing interest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), providing investors with the opportunity to participate in real estate without direct property ownership. REITs offer diversification across various types of properties. Currently, Zimbabwe has two REITs listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange: Tigere and Revitus.

Looking beyond Zimbabwe, America's real estate markets are focusing on affordability in 2024. Cities in the Midwest and Northeast are making a comeback with average home prices significantly below the national average. This trend is driven by the highest interest rates in decades, which have reduced buying power and led people to seek affordability in different markets. Furthermore, new real estate investment opportunities backed by Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are making it easier for individuals to invest in the real estate sector.

As the sector moves forward, the industry will need to form new norms and not rely on past benchmarks. The Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2024 report by the Urban Land Institute predicts significant transformations driven by technology, shifting market dynamics, and consumer behaviors, with a focus on proptech companies monitoring their balance sheets and emphasizing expansion of product offerings.

Overall, the real estate sector in 2024 is set to be a year of transformation and adaptation. The success of the sector will hinge on embracing change and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.