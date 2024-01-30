Mindspace REIT Sees Surge in Leasing Activity and Robust Financial Performance in December Quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has reported a significant increase in its leasing activity, successfully leasing office spaces totalling 450,000 square feet in the December quarter. This achievement brings the company's total for the first nine months of the current financial year to a staggering 1.6 million square feet. The surge in leasing activity primarily stemmed from expansionary demand from existing tenants, who accounted for over 80% of the new and pre-leases across various sectors.

Increased Rental Rates and Renewals

The company has also seen a notable increase in rental rates. The office space of 400,000 square feet was re-leased at a rental rate 17.1% higher than the previous quarter. Additionally, existing tenants renewed their leases with a year-on-year increase in rent of 5.4%, at an average rate of ₹68 per square foot per month.

Robust Financial Performance

The REIT's net operating income (NOI) witnessed a boost of 10.4% compared to the previous year, amounting to ₹473 crore for the quarter and ₹1,419 crore for the nine-month period. For the quarter, Mindspace REIT announced a distribution of ₹285 crore, which is equivalent to ₹4.80 per unit.

Future Prospects and Strategic Moves

CEO Ramesh Nair expressed confidence in the company's ability to deliver on its 4.4 million square feet development pipeline over the next one to three years. He underscored the REIT's strategic asset acquisitions and prudent investments as the foundation for ongoing investor value. The company's board has approved the divestment of a 26-acre land parcel and a 600,000 square feet office asset in Hyderabad's Pocharam locality. Also, it has green-lighted the acquisition of a 42,000 square foot property in Commerzone Yerawada, Pune, to further consolidate ownership within the business park.