Millennium Management Welcomes Seven New Partners in Expansion Move

Millennium Management, a leading multi-strategy investment firm, has ushered in a new era of leadership by promoting seven individuals to the esteemed position of Partner, according to a recent regulatory filing. The move marks a significant step in the firm’s expansion, infusing the team with a fresh wave of experience and expertise.

Alan Avery: The Young Prodigy

Among the newly minted Partners is Alan Avery, a 35-year-old former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. Avery embarked on his journey with Millennium in October 2020, specializing in index trading. Despite his relatively young age, Avery’s proven acumen and leadership have earned him a spot among the firm’s top brass.

A Cohort of Financial Savants

The other six individuals who have ascended to the Partner status are Damien Fisher, Marco Silvestri, Zhenhai Li, Dale Gibbard, Damien Mccaughley, and Alexei Melnikov. Each individual brings a unique blend of knowledge and experience to the table, having previously held prominent roles at top-tier financial institutions.

Damien Fisher, a recent addition to Millennium, joined the firm in 2022 after a distinguished tenure at BlackRock. Marco Silvestri, a stalwart at Millennium since 2014, previously honed his skills at UBS. Zhenhai Li, a quant trader par excellence, migrated to Millennium from Oxford Asset Management in 2020. Dale Gibbard, a natural gas trading specialist, also joined the firm in 2020, moving from Citadel.

Continuing the Legacy

Damien Mccaughley transitioned to Millennium from Deutsche Bank in 2019, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. Alexei Melnikov, an emerging markets equities portfolio manager, has been a part of the Millennium family since 2014. Melnikov commenced his illustrious career at Citi in London, steadily climbing the ranks to become a significant figure in the firm.

This recent wave of promotions at Millennium Management underscores the firm’s commitment to nurturing talent from within, fostering a culture of growth and opportunity. As these seven individuals step into their new roles, they carry with them the expectations and aspirations of a firm that is no stranger to success.