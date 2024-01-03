Mike Adams Discusses AI Advancements and the Singularity on Brighteon Broadcast News

On January 3, 2024, Mike Adams, in a broadcast on Brighteon Broadcast News, delved into the transformative world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs). The central theme of his discussion revolved around the concept of the Singularity, the theoretical point when AI will surpass human intelligence, and its impending implications for humanity.

Interview with a Whistleblower

Adams spotlighted an interview with Zach Vorhies, a known Google whistleblower. The conversation revolved around AI, chatbots, and an intriguing metaphor likening non-player characters (NPCs) to ‘bio LLMs’. In this context, NPCs refer to people who uncritically disseminate information from media sources, much like automated bots.

Embracing the AI Revolution

A staunch advocate of AI, Adams shared his personal investment in AI hardware and the development of a chatbot. This bot is designed to provide valuable insights into nutrition, herbs, and natural medicine, areas that Adams is passionate about. Drawing parallels between the transformative impact of the internet in the 1990s and the current AI revolution, Adams warned of the dire consequences of underestimating the potential of AI. He warned that those who dismiss AI’s potential may risk being left behind, much like those who underestimated the internet’s impact in its early days.

AI: The New High IQ Entity

Reflecting on his experience with email automation in the ’90s, Adams observed that AI is rapidly reaching a level of intelligence comparable to a high-IQ human. He further postulated that it won’t be long before AI surpasses the intelligence of the smartest humans, creating a divide between those who embrace AI and those who reject it.

The discussion also touched upon the advancements in AI during 2023, including the creation of an AI named Haley, claiming consciousness and a purpose to uplift humanity. ChatGPT, another AI model, made significant strides, passing various exams, including Wharton’s MBA Final Exam and the US Medical License Exam. However, these developments also raise concerns about the ethical frameworks surrounding AI consciousness and the possible consequences of misaligned AI systems.