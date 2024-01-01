Middle-Class America’s Rising Curiosity about Wealth Accumulation

A recent survey, conducted by the investing app Stash, has shed light on middle-class America’s increasing curiosity about the wealth accumulation strategies of the affluent. Amid the backdrop of socio-political unrest and uncertainties, the study reveals an undercurrent of financial concern that outweighs all else.

Survey Findings

The survey, involving 2,000 Americans earning between $50,000 and $150,000 annually, aligns with Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class based on U.S. Census Bureau’s data. A striking revelation was the keen interest of almost two-thirds of participants in understanding the strategies employed by the wealthy to amass their fortunes.

Divergent Income Sources

An analysis by the Brookings Institution underlines a stark contrast in the sources of income between the majority of U.S households and the top 0.1%. The bottom 80% primarily rely on wages and retirement income, while the top echelon reaps wealth from investments such as interest, dividends, capital gains, and businesses, all of which often enjoy preferential tax treatment.

Advice for Middle-Class Americans

Certified public accountant, Sheneya Wilson, recommends wage earners diversify their income to leverage these favorable tax conditions. Long-term capital gains, for instance, are taxed at lower rates than regular income. Stash CEO Liza Landsman emphasizes that there is no shortcut to financial security; however, small behavioral changes, like investing early, can significantly alter one’s financial health.

Despite the fact that affluence in the United States is relatively widespread, with over 30% of households earning more than $100,000 annually and possessing a net worth exceeding $250,000, wealth remains highly concentrated. The wealthiest 25% of US households command 87.24% of the nation’s wealth, leaving the bottom 50% sharing a mere 2% of total household wealth.