Middle-Class Americans Seek Insights into Wealth Building: Stash Survey Reveals

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:19 am EST
Recent findings from an extensive survey conducted by the investing app, Stash, underscore a significant concern among middle-class Americans—building wealth. Amidst the fluctuating political landscape and the Israel-Hamas conflict in early October, the survey revealed the majority’s preoccupation with financial matters, with a strong inclination to comprehend the wealth-accumulation strategies of the affluent.

Survey Parameters and Findings

Encompassing 2,000 American workers—each clocking at least 30 hours per week with annual incomes ranging from $50,000 to $150,000—the study aligns with the Pew Research Center’s definition of the middle class. The data unearthed indicates that nearly two-thirds of the respondents are eager to decode the financial blueprint of the wealthy.

Income Disparity

The survey also spotlights a glaring disparity between the income sources of U.S. households and the top 0.1%. While over 93% of the income of the majority of American households stems from wages and retirement, the wealthiest 0.1% earn less than 25% of their income from these sources. Instead, their wealth expands primarily through investments, which enjoy more favorable tax treatments.

Insights and Recommendations

Sheneya Wilson, a certified public accountant, advocates income diversification for salaried and wage earners. She emphasizes the tax benefits of investment income, such as dividends and capital gains, which are taxed at lower rates compared to regular income. Stash CEO Liza Landsman echoes this sentiment, underscoring that access to equity markets has been a pivotal wealth creation tool for years. She encourages all income earners to invest early, with the caveat that there is no fast track to enduring financial stability. Instead, she accentuates the impact of small, incremental behavioral changes over time.

Contrary to popular belief, only 17% of Americans associate financial happiness with a specific net worth. Most Americans prioritize incremental goals—like paying bills on time and avoiding debt—to achieve financial happiness. However, a surprising 42% report that a sudden influx of $25,000 would only maintain their happiness for a span of six months. Financial stressors vary across generations, with inflation and rising costs causing the most stress. Younger generations, in particular, stand to gain from financial education and guidance. Those with detailed financial plans are three times more likely to report greater economic freedom and better financial health. Financial happiness, it appears, can be a catalyst for wealth building, leading a more creative life, and fostering a willingness to pay it forward.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

