Middle-Class Americans Prioritize Wealth Building Amidst Political Uncertainty

In a recently conducted survey by investing app Stash, it was revealed that for middle-class Americans, wealth-building is of paramount importance, with monetary concerns being the primary focus for most participants. The survey encompassed 2,000 American participants working a minimum of 30 hours weekly and earning an income bracketed between $50,000 and $150,000. An intriguing observation was that almost two-thirds of those surveyed exhibited a keen interest in understanding how the affluent class amasses its wealth. This demographic resonates with the definition of middle class as per the Pew Research Center, which is based on American household incomes.

Financial Concerns Amidst Political Uncertainties

Remarkably, the timing of the survey coincided with political uncertainties looming in Congress and the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite these tensions, financial concerns prevailed. An analysis from the Brookings Institution demonstrated a glaring contrast in income sources between the majority of U.S households and the top 0.1%. It revealed that over 93% of income for the bottom 80% of U.S. households comes from wages and retirement, while the top 0.1% derive less than 25% from these sources. Instead, the majority of their income stems from investments, which are subject to more favorable tax treatment.

The Tax Code and Investment Incentives

Experts have suggested that the tax code essentially encourages investment, offering lower tax rates for long-term capital gains as compared to regular income. Liza Landsman, CEO of Stash, emphasized the importance of investing in equity markets, highlighting it as a significant wealth creation tool that has proven effective for decades. She also advised that achieving lasting economic security is a process requiring small, consistent behavioral changes rather than quick-fix solutions.

Administration’s Take on Economic Issues

Meanwhile, the White House’s economic advisor, Jared Bernstein, stated that if a second presidential term for Joe Biden comes to fruition, the focus on reducing everyday costs for Americans would persist. This commitment comes amidst growing criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of economic issues. The administration’s initiatives include tackling high prescription drug prices, reducing energy costs, and ensuring affordable childcare and eldercare. Bernstein’s comments indicate the administration’s steadfastness on mitigating the economic issues that American families grapple with.