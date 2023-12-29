Middle-Class Americans Keen on Decoding Wealth Accumulation Strategies

In a recent revelation, a survey conducted by Stash, a notable investing app, disclosed that wealth accumulation is a primary concern among middle-class Americans, especially with the advent of a new year. A demographic, as defined by the Pew Research Center’s middle class, the survey polled 2,000 Americans. These are individuals who work for a minimum of 30 hours per week and have an annual income ranging between $50,000 and $150,000. Amidst the tumult of political and social issues, financial matters emerged as the foremost concern for the majority of respondents.

Decoding the Wealth of the Affluent

Intriguingly, nearly two-thirds of the surveyed participants are keenly interested in understanding the wealth accumulation strategies employed by the affluent. A detailed analysis of IRS data by the Brookings Institution provides some clarity on this aspect. While the bottom 80% of U.S. households derive over 93% of their income from wages and retirement, the top 0.1% earn less than 25% of their income from these sources. Instead, this elite group garners a significant portion of their income from investments and businesses, often reaping the benefits of more favorable tax treatments.

Diversification – A Key to Wealth Accumulation

Sheneya Wilson, a certified public accountant, has consistently advised her clients to diversify their income sources. It is a well-known fact that the tax code favors a variety of income streams. To demonstrate, long-term capital gains are taxed at a lower rate compared to regular income. This tax advantage can significantly impact one’s wealth accumulation over time.

Access to Equity Markets – A Significant Factor

Stash CEO Liza Landsman sheds light on the importance of access to equity markets. Landsman emphasizes that these markets have played a pivotal role in wealth creation over the past few decades. She exhorts earners across income brackets to start investing early and underscores that there’s no shortcut to lasting financial security. This perspective brings a new dimension to the financial outlook of middle-class Americans, encouraging them to explore diverse investment avenues.