en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Micron Technology Eyes Investment Opportunities in Telangana

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
Micron Technology Eyes Investment Opportunities in Telangana

In an indicator of Telangana’s rapidly evolving status as a preferred investment destination, Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology, met with the state’s Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy. The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Hyderabad, marked an important step in Micron’s ongoing exploration of investment opportunities in the region.

Exploring Opportunities in the Semiconductor Industry

Micron Technology, a global leader in the semiconductor and memory chip industry, ranks fourth worldwide among semiconductor manufacturers. With its significant presence in Hyderabad, the company has already demonstrated its confidence in the region’s potential. The chief topic of discussion during the meeting was the potential for establishing additional manufacturing units within the state, a move that would bolster both the company’s operations and the region’s economy.

The State’s Assurance to Micron

In an encouraging gesture, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured the Micron team of full government support and cooperation in establishing new manufacturing units. This assurance not only strengthens the prospect of Micron’s investment but also signals the state’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment. The Chief Minister expressed optimism that the company’s potential investment would spur economic growth, skill development, and job creation within the state.

Micron’s Existing Presence and Future Plans

Micron Technology already operates a global development center in Hyderabad that was inaugurated in 2019. This center, spanning 500,000 square feet in Raidurgam, currently employs about 3,000 people. Further reinforcing its commitment to the region, Micron has recently acquired an 11 lakh square foot area in Gachibowli, earmarked for the construction of a new facility. This expansion underscores the company’s satisfaction with Telangana as an investment location and its intent to deepen its roots in the region.

The meeting between Chief Minister Reddy and CEO Mehrotra thus signifies a promising future for Telangana. The potential investment from a global industry leader like Micron Technology could catalyze significant economic growth and job creation in the state, marking a significant stride towards its development goals.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Powerhouse in India's Business Sector
Uttar Pradesh (UP), one of the Indian states, has made notable strides in the corporate sector, registering a significant increase in the number of new companies. According to the latest report by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), UP has recorded the second-highest surge in newly inaugurated companies across all Indian states in November 2023.
Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Powerhouse in India's Business Sector
Foreign Investors Eager to Support Philippines' Power Plant Projects in Line with President Marcos Jr.'s Electrification Vision
4 mins ago
Foreign Investors Eager to Support Philippines' Power Plant Projects in Line with President Marcos Jr.'s Electrification Vision
Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE's EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions
9 mins ago
Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE's EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions
Google Endorses Oregon's Right to Repair Legislation Amid Parts Pairing Controversy
4 mins ago
Google Endorses Oregon's Right to Repair Legislation Amid Parts Pairing Controversy
Google Set to Expand Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store
4 mins ago
Google Set to Expand Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store
L'Oréal Boosts Sustainability Efforts with Gjosa Acquisition
4 mins ago
L'Oréal Boosts Sustainability Efforts with Gjosa Acquisition
Latest Headlines
World News
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
2 mins
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
3 mins
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
Oregon Ducks Score Big: Secure Top Wide Receiver and Coach's Loyalty
4 mins
Oregon Ducks Score Big: Secure Top Wide Receiver and Coach's Loyalty
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
6 mins
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
6 mins
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
6 mins
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
6 mins
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
7 mins
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
10 mins
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app