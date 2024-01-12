Meyers Accesso Acquires The Atrium at Broken Sound for $25 Million Amid South Florida’s Office Market Downturn

Meyers Accesso, a joint venture comprising the Meyers Group and Accesso Partners, has finalized the purchase of the three-story office building known as ‘The Atrium at Broken Sound’ in Boca Raton for $25 million. The building, spanning 100,000 square feet, is located within the Park at Broken Sound mixed-use development, and was previously owned by Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners.

Property Details and Transaction Insights

The Atrium at Broken Sound, resting on a 10-acre site, was initially built in 1986. The property was acquired by Alchemy-ABR in 2018 for a sum of $22.4 million. As part of the recent transaction, Meyers Accesso has agreed to assume the seller’s existing $15.9 million debt with BankUnited serving as the lender.

Occupancy and Tenant Profile

The office complex is currently at 74 percent occupancy, hosting tenants including iPower Technologies, Sachs Sax Caplan, Florida Pharmaceutical Products, and the South Palm Beach County Bar Association. Both Alchemy-ABR and Meyers Accesso are prominent players in the realm of real estate development and investment. Alchemy-ABR recently managed to secure approval for a residential building based in Wynwood, Miami, while Meyers Accesso obtained a loan for an apartment complex in Lake Worth Beach.

South Florida’s Office Market Scenario

Notably, this sale occurs amidst a downturn in South Florida’s office market, characterized by reduced investment sales and leasing activity. Analysts attribute this to the rising interest rates and inflation which are exerting pressure on tenant budgets. Despite the challenging climate, a few significant transactions took place towards the end of last year, including Tricera Capital’s acquisition of an office building in Doral and homebuilder Lennar’s purchase of its headquarters near Miami International Airport.