Messari’s CEO Ryan Selkis Advises Bitcoin Holders on Upcoming Bull Market

In the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies, Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis has forwarded an insightful strategy for Bitcoin investors to consider in the coming months. As the first quarter of 2024 dawns, Selkis encourages investors to adopt a holding stance, suggesting potential growth opportunities for those who keep their coins tucked away.

A Threshold of Profitability

In a strategic move, Selkis advises investors to keep an eye on the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, a key indicator in his investment methodology. He asserts that when this ratio hits between 2 and 3, it could be the opportune moment for investors to start taking profits. According to Selkis, this MVRV fluctuation suggests the potential for growth, and wise investors should be prepared to capitalize on it.

Managing Gains and Playing the ‘Hot Ball of Money Game’

Selkis is no stranger to advising on how to handle gains. He suggests dividing the profit into two halves: one portion should be set aside for tax obligations, while the other half could be re-invested or used to ‘play the hot ball of money game.’ This strategy, he elaborates, is a crucial part of financial planning for investors in the crypto market.

A Different Perspective on MVRV

Further adding to the complexity, Selkis clarified that his MVRV reference is based on Coinmetric’s ‘Free Float Supply’ metric, a methodology that strays from the traditional MVRV calculation. The ‘Free Float Supply’ MVRV currently sits below 1.5, indicating a potential for growth and profit for those who hold onto their Bitcoin.

As Bitcoin’s price slightly recedes after hitting a yearly high, market participants are eagerly anticipating the potential approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs and the forthcoming Bitcoin halving in April. In this volatile climate, Selkis’s advice to hold and strategize could prove to be a valuable asset for investors navigating the tumultuous waters of cryptocurrency.