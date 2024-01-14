en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mergers and Acquisitions Reshaping the GCC’s Business Landscape: Trends and Projections for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Mergers and Acquisitions Reshaping the GCC’s Business Landscape: Trends and Projections for 2024

The business landscape of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is undergoing a significant transformation, marked by a rising trend of mergers and acquisitions (M&As). These strategic moves are primarily directed towards operational efficiency and profit maximization, with 2023 witnessing substantial transactions steered by sovereign wealth funds and a surge in private sector deals and private equity activity.

M&A Success Factors: Synergies, Trust, and Integration

According to Andrew Nichol, a partner at Lumina Capital Advisers, successful M&A transactions revolve around three critical elements: synergies, trust, and integration. Nichol stresses the indispensability of a clear plan, open communication channels, and thorough integration post-deal. The acquisition of STS, a premier digital transformation solutions provider, by UAE-based managed security services provider, ZainTECH, serves as an exemplar of strategic transactions.

Projections for 2024: A Continuation of the Upward Trend

As we step into 2024, Nichol foresees a sustained growth in the region’s M&A activity. This growth is expected to be fuelled by innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy initiatives. Ali Anwar from Alvarez & Marsal echoes a similar sentiment. He points out that despite past macroeconomic concerns and high-interest rates, there is potential for a revival in dealmaking in 2024, underpinned by increased market confidence.

The Rise in Cross-Border Deals and Private Equity Activity

Cross-border deals have taken the center stage in recent M&A activity, spurred by consolidation in key sectors and international partnerships for mega-projects. Private equity is fast becoming the fastest-growing asset class in the region, leading to an uptick in private equity deals. Furthermore, 2022 marked a record year for foreign direct investments (FDI) in the GCC, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, hinting at a bright outlook for the region’s economic engagement.

0
Business Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Big Whiskey's Expansion and Closures Mark Changes in Springfield's Food Scene
The Springfield-area restaurant industry is experiencing a period of change, marked by a blend of expansions and closures. One of the notable expansions includes Big Whiskey’s, a cherished restaurant chain, unveiling plans to set up two additional outlets in the Ozarks, specifically Neosho and Lebanon, by the dawn of summer 2024. Big Whiskey’s Expansion Plans
Big Whiskey's Expansion and Closures Mark Changes in Springfield's Food Scene
Ah Lim Chicken Rice Closes; Self-Service Payment System Gains Praise
7 mins ago
Ah Lim Chicken Rice Closes; Self-Service Payment System Gains Praise
Billionaire Doug Barrowman's Lavish Yacht Amidst PPE Procurement Scandal
10 mins ago
Billionaire Doug Barrowman's Lavish Yacht Amidst PPE Procurement Scandal
Burberry's Knight Bag: A Bold Move in the Luxury Market
3 mins ago
Burberry's Knight Bag: A Bold Move in the Luxury Market
The Rise of Barcelona as a Global Hub for Video Gaming
4 mins ago
The Rise of Barcelona as a Global Hub for Video Gaming
Indra's Strategic Plan Amidst Changes: Aiming for Leadership in Command and Control Systems
6 mins ago
Indra's Strategic Plan Amidst Changes: Aiming for Leadership in Command and Control Systems
Latest Headlines
World News
Salernitana President Calls for Sweeping Change in Refereeing Following Napoli Match
8 seconds
Salernitana President Calls for Sweeping Change in Refereeing Following Napoli Match
High School Wrestling Shines: Quitt Triumphs, Teams Showcase Exceptional Performances
28 seconds
High School Wrestling Shines: Quitt Triumphs, Teams Showcase Exceptional Performances
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
39 seconds
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
41 seconds
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament
49 seconds
Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament
DeAngelo Williams Returns to TNA Wrestling at 'Hard To Kill 2024' Pre-show
1 min
DeAngelo Williams Returns to TNA Wrestling at 'Hard To Kill 2024' Pre-show
Micro Spine Surgery: A Revolution in Minimally Invasive Procedures
1 min
Micro Spine Surgery: A Revolution in Minimally Invasive Procedures
Former Deputy NSA McFarland Attributes Houthi Terrorist Designation to Trump's Legacy
1 min
Former Deputy NSA McFarland Attributes Houthi Terrorist Designation to Trump's Legacy
Sterling High School's Young Swim Team: Rising Against the Tide
1 min
Sterling High School's Young Swim Team: Rising Against the Tide
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app