Business

Meme Stocks: A Look at Eight Companies Shaping the Phenomenon

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
In an era where social media holds significant sway over financial markets, the rise of ‘meme stocks’ is a phenomenon to behold. Shares that gain popularity through platforms like Reddit and Facebook, these stocks have become a new battleground for investors, moving markets and stirring controversies. Among these, eight companies stand out, each representing different aspects of the meme stock phenomenon.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

An unlikely meme stock, SPY, typically associated with market stability, is now used by certain investors to bet on market downturns. While it’s a departure from the norm, it highlights the fluidity and unpredictability of the meme stock trend.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla remains a prominent meme stock, fueled by CEO Elon Musk’s vibrant public persona and the company’s potential in AI. Tesla’s performance reflects the potent mix of celebrity leadership and innovative products.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Despite its meme status, DraftKings presents a strong investment case due to significant revenue growth and the expansion of legal gambling. This demonstrates that some meme stocks have robust fundamentals, making them worthwhile investments beyond the hype.

Fisker (FSR)

Fisker, in spite of facing challenges like reduced production guidance and executive departures, poses potential for a rebound due to its low price. It’s a testament to the lure of potential turnarounds in the meme stock universe.

AMD (AMD)

AMD has drawn attention as a potent AI stock, with its new MI300 accelerator GPUs challenging Nvidia’s dominance. It’s a reminder that technological prowess can turn any stock into a meme favorite.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, a weaker player in the cannabis sector, garners attention due to its brand recognition and the possibility of federal marijuana legalization. It symbolizes how legislative changes can influence the popularity of meme stocks.

Bowlero (BOWL)

As the largest global operator of bowling centers, Bowlero stands out despite some views that bowling is a declining sport. Positive analyst sentiment around the stock highlights how industry leadership can accentuate a meme stock’s appeal.

The meme stock phenomenon, driven by social media influence and investor sentiment, continues to significantly affect stock performance. From betting on market downturns to banking on industry leaders, the landscape of meme stocks is as diverse as it is volatile. Investors must tread carefully, acknowledging both the rewards and the risks that these stocks present.

Business Investments
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

