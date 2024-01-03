MCA Forecasts Surge in Private Capital Expenditures in India

India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has forecasted an impending surge in private capital expenditures (capex), attributing it to robust corporate balance sheets and increased credit financing. This projection, discussed in the MCA’s November newsletter, aligns with a study in the RBI Bulletin published in August 2023. The study suggested that private capex could reach a decade-high in the fiscal year 2024.

Robust Growth in Corporate Sector

The MCA newsletter emphasized the corporate sector’s robust growth, illustrated by the growing number of newly registered companies, a booming startup ecosystem, and the rapid rise of Unicorns. The launch of the third version of the MCA portal has catalyzed digitalization efforts, facilitating ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and simplifying compliance through electronic forms. Government data reveals that private companies constitute 95.6% of active companies in India as of November 2023 – more than double the figure since 2011.

Statewise Company Registrations

According to the MCA’s data, Maharashtra leads the country with the highest number of company registrations for November 2023, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka. The capex of the corporate sector escalated to Rs 3.3 trillion in the first half of FY23, with substantial investments across various economic sectors.

Increasing CSR Spending

The corporate sector’s positive societal contributions are mirrored in the augmentation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending, which has swelled from Rs 10,065 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 25,932 crore in 2021-22.

Projected GDP Growth

India Ratings and Research has revised its GDP growth estimate for FY24 to 6.7% from 6.2%, crediting the resilience of the Indian economy, sustained government capex, the prospect of a new private corporate capex cycle, and robust business and software services exports. Despite risks such as weak global growth and trade, India’s GDP growth is predicted to reach 6.7% in FY24.