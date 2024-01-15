en English
Maxposure Limited’s IPO Draws Full Subscription from Marquee Investors

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Media and entertainment giant, Maxposure Limited, has secured a 100% subscription from marquee investors for its anchor investor portion, signaling a warm investor reception ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which opens today, January 15, 2024, and closes on January 17, 2024. Strategically positioned institutional investors like India Ahead Venture Fund and Tano Investment Opportunities Fund are among the key stakeholders to have acquired stakes in the company.

Strategic Pre-IPO Placements

As part of its strategic move, Maxposure Limited conducted pre-IPO placements in November 2023 with Wallfort Financial Services Limited and Finavenue Capital Trust-Finavenue Growth Fund among the notable investors. CEO Prakash Johari has expressed optimism about these strategic partnerships, stating that the investments affirm Maxposure’s growth potential and commitment to technological innovation.

Investment for the Future

The investments are anticipated to provide strategic mentorship and foster value creation for stakeholders. The company aims to offer exceptional value to stakeholders and investors, viewing the IPO as a pathway to new opportunities. With a strong presence in the media and entertainment industry, the company offers a wide range of services, boasting notable connections in aviation, travel, and hospitality.

Technological Innovation

In a bid to stay ahead of the curve, Maxposure Limited has developed a Wireless Streaming Server, AeroHub WMS, designed to facilitate on-board content streaming. The IPO entails 61,40,000 equity shares at a price band of Rs. 31 to Rs. 33 per share, with a minimum lot size of 4,000 shares. The responsibility of managing the IPO process lies with GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited and Bigshare Services Private Limited. The shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform on January 22, 2024.

Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

