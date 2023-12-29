en English
Business

Mastering the IPO Market: Tips for Profitable Trading

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:34 am EST
Mastering the IPO Market: Tips for Profitable Trading

Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) have emerged as a lucrative investment opportunity in the Indian stock market. In 2023, the market saw the second-highest number of mainboard IPOs in over a decade, with 57 companies jointly raising Rs 49,000 crore. This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with IPOs worth Rs 60,000 crore already lined up. However, profiting from IPOs requires careful selection and strategy.

Seven Tips for IPO Traders

1) Enter with an exit strategy: Define your goals, whether they’re short-term gains or long-term investment. 2) Conduct due diligence: Read the offer document thoroughly to understand the company’s financials, valuations, and existing investors. 3) Track the grey market premium: This can provide a hint about public anticipation, but it’s not always reliable. 4) Increase your chances of allotment: Focus on larger-sized issues (over Rs 500 crore) and apply through multiple family members. 5) Wait until the last minute to apply: This allows you to gather as much information as possible.

Trident Techlabs: A Case Study

One recent success story in the IPO market is Trident Techlabs. The company had an outstanding start, with gains of 180% over the issue price, listing at ₹98.15 on the NSE SME. The IPO was oversubscribed 502.64 times, signaling strong investor response. The grey market premium for Trident Techlabs was at ₹40, suggesting investors’ readiness to pay more than the issue price. The estimated listing price was ₹75 per piece, 114.29% higher than the IPO price of ₹35. The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be used in consulting and technical services across various industries. Trident Techlabs provides technology-based solutions to several sectors and GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited served as the book-running lead manager for the IPO.

Investment Services & Learning from Experts

Various investment services provide guidance to prospective investors. These platforms offer expert advice and insights into market trends and investment strategies. Learning from financial experts can be immensely beneficial, especially for novice investors venturing into the IPO market.

Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

