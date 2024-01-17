MasterBrand Inc. Outlines Q4 and Full-year 2023 Financial Results Release and Call

MasterBrand Inc., the largest residential cabinet manufacturer in North America, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 after the market closes on February 26, 2024. A conference call and webcast will ensue at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and the company's future prospects.

Access to Earnings Call

Telephonic access will be available for the live call, with the provision of numbers for both U.S. and international participants. The live audio webcast will be accessible via the 'Investors' section on the company's website.

Reliving the Call

A telephone replay of the call will be available until March 11, 2024, with a replay passcode provided for those interested. The webcast will also be archived on the MasterBrand website for future reference.

About MasterBrand

Trading on NYSE as MBC, MasterBrand offers a broad range of residential cabinetry products, including stock, semi-custom, and premium cabinetry. These are distributed through a vast network of over 4,500 dealers, major retailers, and builders. The company is a significant employer, with more than 13,600 associates across over 20 manufacturing facilities and offices.