Marshall Wace Acquires Significant Stake in Indian Startups Amid Market Sell-off

Marshall Wace, the British hedge fund, has made a sizable entry into the Indian financial market by acquiring shares in Paytm and PB Fintech, parent company of Policybazaar. This substantial acquisition comes in the wake of a major sell-off of these stocks by BNP Paribas through block deals.

Details of the Block Deals

On January 25, BNP Paribas Arbitrage offloaded 42.15 Lakh shares of Paytm, amounting to INR 317.7 Cr. These shares were priced at INR 753.75 each, with Marshall Wace acquiring the lion's share—40.8 Lakh shares. Similarly, BNP Paribas sold over 7.66 Lakh shares of Policybazaar at INR 922.95 per share in two separate deals, totaling to INR 70.75 Cr. Societe Generale emerged as the major buyer of Policybazaar's shares, while Marshall Wace also secured a significant portion—over 2.66 Lakh shares.

Marshall Wace's Stake in Zomato

Another notable transaction involved Societe Generale selling more than 86 Lakh shares of Zomato, a leading food delivery company. These shares were promptly snapped up by Marshall Wace, bolstering their position in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Market Reactions and Future Outlook

Market analysts have linked these block deals involving new-age tech stocks to the wider sell-off by foreign institutional investors in the Indian equities market. Factors contributing to the market's volatility include the forthcoming Union Budget, financial earnings reports, and the anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Despite the market sell-off, Paytm and Policybazaar have been on an upward trend over the past year. Paytm reported a 43% YoY reduction in net loss for Q3 FY24 and a 38% increase in operating revenue. Similarly, Policybazaar has managed to decrease its losses and is on track to report a profit for Q3. After the trading session, PB Fintech's shares fell by 3.82% and Paytm's by 1.36%, reflecting the market's sensitivity to various economic indicators and investor activities.