Business

Market Strategist Michael Antonelli Optimistic Ahead of Earnings Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
Market Strategist Michael Antonelli Optimistic Ahead of Earnings Season

As the eagerly awaited earnings season looms, investors across the globe are on high alert for any signs indicating an impending economic downturn. Amidst this climate of anticipation and uncertainty, Michael Antonelli, a Baird Managing Director and Market Strategist, has provided a distinctive perspective on market volatility and the probability of a recession in his recent appearance on Yahoo Finance Live.

Antonelli’s Stance on Recession

Antonelli aligns himself with the “no recession camp”, conveying an optimistic outlook for the economy. He suggests that investors who share a similar sentiment should redirect their focus towards the industrial and financial sectors. According to Antonelli, the absence of traditional recession triggers supports his belief that an economic downturn is not on the horizon.

The NBER Factors

The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) utilizes six factors to determine the occurrence of a recession. Remarkably, five of these factors are currently demonstrating positive signs, further reinforcing Antonelli’s optimistic economic forecast.

Outlook for the 2024 Earnings Season

The upcoming earnings season is expected to reveal a deceleration in the earnings outlook, negative revisions in key sectors, and a projected earnings growth for the S&P 500 of approximately 1.3% year-over-year. However, amidst the cautious investor sentiment and uncertainty surrounding a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, Antonelli’s views offer a beacon of guidance on navigating the equity markets during these turbulent times.

Implications for Investors

Investors are encouraged to monitor the performance of the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and the small-cap Russell 2000, along with the impact of high-performing stocks like Apple, on the overall market. Additionally, they should keep a close eye on the quarterly results of bellwether companies, due for release on the upcoming Friday, to glean insights into market trends. Antonelli’s optimistic stance may serve as a guiding light for investors during this pivotal earnings season.

Business Economy Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

