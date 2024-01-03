en English
Business

Market Forecast 2024: A Choppy Start with Potential Rebounds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Market Forecast 2024: A Choppy Start with Potential Rebounds

As the year 2024 unfolds, the financial landscape seems to be bracing for a potentially tumultuous start with the possibility of a rally’s end in sight, especially for mega-cap companies. This anticipated shift in the market is speculated to be driven primarily by investors seeking to leverage tax-sale gains in 2024 rather than the previous year. However, amid the choppiness, the market could witness rebounds later in January or February, particularly favoring small-cap firms that stand out with good liquidity, robust business prospects, or disruptive technology.

The Evolving Market Landscape

While the market conditions are predicted to be choppy at the outset of the year, the sectors that began evolving and deploying in 2023 are anticipated to mature significantly in 2024. However, these forecasts come with inherent risks, including the impact of geopolitical tensions. Amid these market movements, ONDS Holdings (ONDS), a company with one of only two FAA Type Certifications for autonomous operation over populated areas, is emerging as a firm to watch. As the company is currently involved in various evaluations and contract negotiations with multiple organizations, including government and military entities, its performance could be instrumental in shaping the market dynamics.

Market Corrections and the Role of Big-Cap Firms

The market has recently experienced significant negative movements, particularly among big-cap indexes. These activities are perceived as a correction triggered by an overly enthusiastic rally at the end of the previous year. According to market commentary, the market needs to consolidate and retreat before experiencing a resurgence in smaller stocks. The decline in big stocks is mainly attributed to overvaluation and the timing of tax-gain selling. Despite the fluctuations, the current market scenario is considered more of ‘noise’ rather than a forming trend, with the possibility of an ‘overdue’ correction.

Looking Forward: The Market in 2024

Despite the anticipated market turbulence, Wall Street exudes optimism for 2024, with the ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech companies projected to have an average one-year price target about 11% higher than Friday’s closing price. A newly launched A.I. predictive system forecasts a rise of at least 15% in the market. It also anticipates dominance of growth stocks, AI stocks remaining hot, and the stock market rally broadening. However, it remains to be seen how the market will navigate the predicted decline in Q1 2024, negative earnings reports, and the potentially late rate cut by the Federal Reserve. As we delve deeper into 2024, we hold our breath, watching for the ‘January Trifecta’ – a potentially powerful indicator of supercharged gains in the market. As the financial world awaits the end of January to confirm its occurrence, one thing is clear – the market’s heartbeat in 2024 is anything but predictable.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

