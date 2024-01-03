en English
Emerging Markets

Mark Mobius on the Importance of Understanding Emerging Markets Beyond Indices

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
Mark Mobius on the Importance of Understanding Emerging Markets Beyond Indices

Mark Mobius, a veteran investor and leading figure in emerging markets, emphasizes the importance of understanding the human element behind businesses in these markets. In his 37-year career, Mobius has witnessed and played a part in the transformative growth and opportunities in emerging markets, taking the emerging markets group at Franklin Templeton Investments from a modest fund of $100 million to an expansive $40 billion in assets.

Mobius’s Investment Philosophy

Mobius’s investment philosophy underscores the necessity to look beyond numerical data and indices when investing in emerging markets. He advocates for a nuanced approach that incorporates understanding the vision and integrity of company management, crucial factors in markets where regulatory frameworks may be less developed. He also highlights the pitfalls of relying solely on indices like the MSCI Emerging Markets index. Such indices, he suggests, can be misleading due to overrepresentation of certain countries, such as China, and underrepresentation of the broader diversity within emerging economies.

The Role of MMI

The Mark Mobius Emerging Markets Insights (MMI), a tool that gauges market fear, also factors into Mobius’s investment approach. The MMI suggests that when fear is increasing in the market, investors should wait for it to reach Extreme Fear before opening new positions. Conversely, when fear is reducing, it might indicate a good time to open fresh positions. Extreme caution is advised when the MMI indicates high extreme greed (>80), signaling that markets are overbought and likely to turn downwards.

Investing Beyond Indices

Mobius’s approach to investing in emerging markets advocates for personal engagement, on-site visits, and thorough research to understand each market’s unique economic drivers and growth potential. He emphasizes the need to delve deeper into the unique economic dynamics of each market individually, rather than merely investing based on indices. This tailored approach takes into account the complexities and diversity of emerging economies, offering a more informed and comprehensive investment strategy.

Israel Ojoko

Israel Ojoko

