Mariner Wealth Advisors Acquires Two Firms, Doubling Its Assets

Mariner Wealth Advisors, a prominent wealth management firm, has revealed its largest acquisition to date, adding two asset management companies to its portfolio. The acquired firms, AndCo Consulting and Fourth Street Performance Partners, reportedly have a combined $104 billion in assets under advisement. This strategic move is set to nearly double Mariner's assets under administration (AUA), marking a significant leap towards its goal of becoming a financial services firm.

Expanding the Mariner’s Reach

The acquisitions will extend Mariner's footprint to over 100 offices nationwide, increasing its direct corporate employees to 1,600. This expansion is a key component of the firm's strategy to grow to 5,000 advisors by 2027. It mirrors the ongoing trend of consolidation and expansion in the wealth management industry.

Creating a New Division for Institutional Investors

With the addition of AndCo Consulting and Fourth Street Performance Partners, Mariner's total assets under advisement will rise to $226 billion, nearly doubling their current asset level. The growth spurt will also trigger the creation of a new division focused on institutional investors. Despite the change in ownership, both acquired firms will retain their existing teams and offices, operating under the Mariner Institutional brand.

Confidence in Future Opportunities

The CEO of Mariner Wealth Advisors has expressed confidence in the cultural alignment and the opportunities that lie ahead as a result of the acquisitions. Given the firm's recent acquisition spree, the wealth management industry is likely to see a shift in dynamics, possibly impacting market trends and client relationships.