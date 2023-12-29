en English
Automotive

MapmyIndia Demonstrates Robust Performance Amidst Stock Price Correction

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:49 pm EST
MapmyIndia Demonstrates Robust Performance Amidst Stock Price Correction

MapmyIndia, the leading digital map-making company, has witnessed a sharp correction in its stock price, with a decrease of around 10 percent observed in the last month. Despite the setback in the stock market, the company showcased a robust performance for the first half of FY24.

Steady Growth Amidst Market Challenges

The company’s revenue grew by an impressive 27.7 percent year-over-year (YoY), while the earnings per share (EPS) saw an increase of 30 percent. This substantial growth is attributed to the firm’s strong performance in the automotive and mobility sectors. Interestingly, MapmyIndia’s expansion has outpaced the growth of the passenger vehicle market, demonstrating its ability to leverage industry trends and adapt to market dynamics.

Market Position

Currently, MapmyIndia’s market capitalization stands at a whopping Rs 10,606 crore, with the Nifty index being pegged at 21,779. This placement signifies the company’s steadfastness in the volatile financial markets, further solidifying its position as a potential leader in the digital map-making industry.

Broader Financial Insight

The details about MapmyIndia’s performance and stock position were part of a broader financial newsletter that included other investment insights and market analysis. The newsletter, a service offered by Moneycontrol, also provides investment advice, webinars, and other newsletters, aiming to offer comprehensive financial guidance to its subscribers.

Automotive Business Investments
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

