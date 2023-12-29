MapmyIndia Demonstrates Robust Performance Amidst Stock Price Correction

MapmyIndia, the leading digital map-making company, has witnessed a sharp correction in its stock price, with a decrease of around 10 percent observed in the last month. Despite the setback in the stock market, the company showcased a robust performance for the first half of FY24.

Steady Growth Amidst Market Challenges

The company’s revenue grew by an impressive 27.7 percent year-over-year (YoY), while the earnings per share (EPS) saw an increase of 30 percent. This substantial growth is attributed to the firm’s strong performance in the automotive and mobility sectors. Interestingly, MapmyIndia’s expansion has outpaced the growth of the passenger vehicle market, demonstrating its ability to leverage industry trends and adapt to market dynamics.

Market Position

Currently, MapmyIndia’s market capitalization stands at a whopping Rs 10,606 crore, with the Nifty index being pegged at 21,779. This placement signifies the company’s steadfastness in the volatile financial markets, further solidifying its position as a potential leader in the digital map-making industry.

Broader Financial Insight

