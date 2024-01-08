en English
Cryptocurrency

Manta Network Launches ‘Into the Blue’ Airdrop Campaign

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Manta Network Launches ‘Into the Blue’ Airdrop Campaign

In a strategic move to reward its dedicated community and stimulate network expansion, Manta Network has initiated a grand airdrop campaign named ‘Into the Blue’. The campaign intends to distribute a mammoth 50 million MANTA tokens to its long-standing users and advocates, underlining the company’s commitment to its ecosystem.

A Two-Pronged Reward System

The airdrop campaign is partitioned into two distinct segments: 30 million tokens for airdrop rewards and an additional 20 million dedicated to bonuses from ‘The Great Treasure Hunt’ event. This dual structure ensures a comprehensive reward system, catering to a wider user base while simultaneously keeping the excitement high.

Eligibility and Claim Procedure

Users of both Manta Atlantic and Manta Pacific can participate in the airdrop, with a generous claim period of 180 days. To confirm eligibility, users can visit the airdrop.manta.network website and check their respective wallets. A user-friendly guide on the website provides a step-by-step process for users to verify and claim their rewards, making it hassle-free and transparent.

The Great Treasure Hunt

The Great Treasure Hunt transcends the usual airdrop rewards by offering additional bonus rewards through the collection of six unique NFTs. The ultimate aim is to obtain the Mystical Manta NFT, which unlocks a significant portion of the 20 million token bonus. This innovative approach not only gamifies the process but also incentivizes user engagement.

Manta Network’s Vision

Manta Network is a modular blockchain platform that emphasizes zero-knowledge applications. With Manta Pacific being its Layer 2 ecosystem for EVM-native ZK applications and dApps, the network demonstrates its forward-thinking approach. Backed by major investment funds and having participated in high-profile accelerators, Manta Network proves its mettle in the blockchain space.

In addition to ‘Into the Blue’, the announcement also mentioned a separate Rainbow airdrop that requires a minimum $100 swap to qualify. It’s a gentle reminder for users to stay vigilant and explore other lucrative airdrop opportunities in the rapidly expanding crypto world.

Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

