Education

Mandera County Invests KSh. 460 Million in Education Through Bursaries

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Mandera County Invests KSh. 460 Million in Education Through Bursaries

Within the arid plains of Mandera County, a beacon of hope glows for over 37,000 learners as the county government announces the allocation of bursaries amounting to KSh. 460 million.

This substantial financial outlay, intended to support students from 61 public secondary schools, represents a significant stride in the county’s quest to bolster educational opportunities and cultivate its human capital.

Removing Financial Barriers in Education

The bursaries have been issued at a time of intensifying economic hardship and burgeoning financial constraints for families in the region. With the funds, the county government aims to ensure that no student is deprived of education due to the inability to pay school fees. This initiative is not only a testament to the county’s dedication to education but also a lifeline to learners, mitigating the financial burden and enabling them to focus on their academic pursuits.

Investing in the County’s Future

Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif has underscored the county government’s commitment to empowering its youth and laying the groundwork for a prosperous future. By providing these bursaries, the county is making a significant investment in its own future, fostering socio-economic development, and nurturing the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Fostering a Culture of Teaching

Issack Abdullahi, the Principal of Mandera Teachers Training Institute, has encouraged the beneficiaries of the bursary to consider joining teaching programmes. This sentiment echoes the county’s ambition to address the scarcity of teachers in the region. By doing so, the county hopes to create a virtuous circle in which today’s learners become tomorrow’s educators, further strengthening the educational fabric of the community.

In conclusion, Mandera County’s significant bursary allocation is much more than a financial initiative. It is a clear demonstration of the county’s unwavering belief in the power of education and its commitment to nurturing its human capital. In the face of economic hardships, this beacon of hope serves as a tangible testament to the county’s dedication to improving access to education and fostering socio-economic development within its borders.

Education Investments Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

