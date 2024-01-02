Managed Accounts Gain Traction in Retirement Plans Amid Challenges

Personalized investment strategies, known as managed accounts, are gaining increasing popularity in defined contribution retirement plans. Recent data from Mercer reveals a 9% increase over the past five years, with nearly half (48.8%) of all such plans now offering this option. However, these accounts come with their own set of challenges, particularly for plan sponsors, including higher costs and complexities in benchmarking due to their customized nature.

Managed Accounts: An Attractive Option with Unique Challenges

Holly Verdeyen, Mercer’s U.S. defined contribution leader, notes that plan sponsors often consider managed accounts in response to participant requests. These accounts offer the advantage of tailored financial advice and have the potential to improve participants’ savings rates. Data from Schwab suggests that participants who receive professional consultations save an average of 4% more annually. Nevertheless, managed accounts are not without their drawbacks.

Given their complex and personalized structure, benchmarking managed accounts is challenging, forcing plan sponsors to employ different performance evaluation methods. This complexity emphasizes the need for robust documentation and communication strategies. Plan sponsors must be able to justify their decisions and keep participants informed about the benefits and costs of managed accounts.

Legal Scrutiny and the Importance of Transparency

Despite the attractive features of managed accounts, they have not escaped the attention of attorneys and litigators. The unique nature and costs associated with these accounts have resulted in increased scrutiny. This underscores the importance for plan sponsors to be diligent in their decision-making processes.

Transparency is crucial. Plan sponsors must provide clear and comprehensive information about managed accounts to their participants. This includes detailing the costs involved and the potential benefits one can expect. The ultimate goal is to ensure that participants are equipped with all the necessary information to make informed decisions about their retirement savings.

The Road Ahead

With the rising popularity of managed accounts, it’s expected that they will continue to gain traction in the defined contribution retirement plan landscape. However, the challenges presented by these accounts cannot be ignored. Plan sponsors must strike a delicate balance, considering the needs of all participants while evaluating various factors including fees, participation rates, and investment performance.

Managed accounts represent a significant shift towards personalized investment strategies in retirement planning. As such, they must be handled with care, with a focus on transparency and thorough communication. This will ensure that participants are well-informed and can take full advantage of the benefits these accounts offer.