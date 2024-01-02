en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Managed Accounts Gain Traction in Retirement Plans Amid Challenges

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Managed Accounts Gain Traction in Retirement Plans Amid Challenges

Personalized investment strategies, known as managed accounts, are gaining increasing popularity in defined contribution retirement plans. Recent data from Mercer reveals a 9% increase over the past five years, with nearly half (48.8%) of all such plans now offering this option. However, these accounts come with their own set of challenges, particularly for plan sponsors, including higher costs and complexities in benchmarking due to their customized nature.

Managed Accounts: An Attractive Option with Unique Challenges

Holly Verdeyen, Mercer’s U.S. defined contribution leader, notes that plan sponsors often consider managed accounts in response to participant requests. These accounts offer the advantage of tailored financial advice and have the potential to improve participants’ savings rates. Data from Schwab suggests that participants who receive professional consultations save an average of 4% more annually. Nevertheless, managed accounts are not without their drawbacks.

Given their complex and personalized structure, benchmarking managed accounts is challenging, forcing plan sponsors to employ different performance evaluation methods. This complexity emphasizes the need for robust documentation and communication strategies. Plan sponsors must be able to justify their decisions and keep participants informed about the benefits and costs of managed accounts.

Legal Scrutiny and the Importance of Transparency

Despite the attractive features of managed accounts, they have not escaped the attention of attorneys and litigators. The unique nature and costs associated with these accounts have resulted in increased scrutiny. This underscores the importance for plan sponsors to be diligent in their decision-making processes.

Transparency is crucial. Plan sponsors must provide clear and comprehensive information about managed accounts to their participants. This includes detailing the costs involved and the potential benefits one can expect. The ultimate goal is to ensure that participants are equipped with all the necessary information to make informed decisions about their retirement savings.

The Road Ahead

With the rising popularity of managed accounts, it’s expected that they will continue to gain traction in the defined contribution retirement plan landscape. However, the challenges presented by these accounts cannot be ignored. Plan sponsors must strike a delicate balance, considering the needs of all participants while evaluating various factors including fees, participation rates, and investment performance.

Managed accounts represent a significant shift towards personalized investment strategies in retirement planning. As such, they must be handled with care, with a focus on transparency and thorough communication. This will ensure that participants are well-informed and can take full advantage of the benefits these accounts offer.

0
Business Investments
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lemonade Inc Stock Falters Despite Strong Sales Growth

By Quadri Adejumo

CCPC's Rigorous Scrutiny of Mergers in 2023 Signals Strong Consumer Protection

By BNN Correspondents

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Targets Antioquia, Colombia for Gold Consolidation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tribunal Ruling Shakes Ground on Benami Transactions

By Rafia Tasleem

Vedanta Ltd and GACL Sign MoU to Explore Joint Business Opportunities ...
@Business · 2 mins
Vedanta Ltd and GACL Sign MoU to Explore Joint Business Opportunities ...
heart comment 0
BHP Group Sees Significant Trading Activity in Options Market Amid Expansion

By Geeta Pillai

BHP Group Sees Significant Trading Activity in Options Market Amid Expansion
SEC Philippines Launches Special Audit on Seedin Technology Inc.

By BNN Correspondents

SEC Philippines Launches Special Audit on Seedin Technology Inc.
SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires Stanton Electric: A Strategic Leap in EV Infrastructure

By BNN Correspondents

SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires Stanton Electric: A Strategic Leap in EV Infrastructure
Atlanta Fed Downgrades US Q4 2023 GDP Growth Forecast

By Saboor Bayat

Atlanta Fed Downgrades US Q4 2023 GDP Growth Forecast
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
2 mins
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
2 mins
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
2 mins
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
3 mins
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
3 mins
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
3 mins
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
3 mins
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
3 mins
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
38 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app