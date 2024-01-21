Malaysian Government Addresses Infrastructure Issues in Labuan

The federal government of Malaysia is mobilizing efforts to alleviate basic infrastructure issues in Labuan. Federal Territories Minister, Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, emphasized the necessity of infrastructure enhancement as a catalyst for the local economy and investment attraction. This commitment is reinforced by the recent visit of Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof to Labuan. Previously, concerns were raised by Senator Anifah Aman regarding the difficulties faced by Labuan residents due to inadequate basic amenities like water and electricity supply.

Government Intervention in Infrastructure Improvement

During his visit to Labuan, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof articulated the need for alternative water sources to decrease Labuan's dependency on mainland Sabah. Initiating dialogues on water supply projects, Yusof allocated RM300mil for the repair and replacement of water pipes in Pulau Enoe and Bukit Kalam. The pipe replacement works at Pulau Enoe are anticipated to conclude in 2025.

Stimulating Economic Growth and Investment

Yusof underscored the importance of holistic development of Labuan, including the much-awaited Labuan bridge. In an attempt to boost population, spur economic activities, and pull in investments, he proposed the establishment of a new town in Labuan. Discussions were also held about the aspirations of the Labuan people for the realization of the bridge project.

Addressing Unresolved Issues

Recognizing the need for significant improvements in Labuan’s basic infrastructure, Yusof asserted the federal government's commitment to resolve these issues. The government has paid special attention to the unresolved problems affecting Labuan's residents, including power and water supply, and is resolved to tackle these infrastructure issues.