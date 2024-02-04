Major RAOOM Shareholder to Divest Part of Stake in Strategic Move for Main Market Transition

In a significant move that reshapes the landscape of its ownership, Raoom Trading Co., colloquially recognized as RAOOM, has announced that Abdulaziz Abdullah Muhammed Al Humaid, a key founder and substantial shareholder, intends to divest a portion of his stake in the company. This decision, revealed on February 4, 2024, is a strategic maneuver designed to fulfill an essential requirement - the liquidity condition - for the company's transition to the Main Market.

The Liquidity Condition and its Role

Regulated entities striving to make the leap to the Main Market need to meet several prerequisites, one of which is the liquidity condition. It stipulates that a company must ensure a certain level of liquidity among its shares, thereby enhancing the company's attractiveness to potential investors and reducing the risk of price manipulation. By selling some of his shares, Mr. Al Humaid aims to meet this condition, thus paving the way for RAOOM's transition.

Reshuffling the Major Stakeholders

Mr. Al Humaid's decision to sell his shares will inevitably lead to a change in the roster of RAOOM's principal stakeholders. Currently holding 2.65 million shares, which represent a hefty 42.2% of the company's capital, his divestment will certainly stir up the company's ownership structure. However, it is seen as a necessary step for RAOOM's larger ambition of transitioning to a more prominent trading platform.

RAOOM's Strategy for Main Market Transition

This shareholder reshuffling is part of a broader strategy that RAOOM has been implementing since the company's board of directors approved the transition from the Nomu-Parallel Market to the Main Market in December 2022. The company is steadfast in its commitment to comply with all necessary requirements to successfully make this transition.

This announcement stands as a crucial piece of information for shareholders and potential investors alike. It underlines RAOOM's resolve to adhere to market regulations while signaling a significant shift in ownership, all in anticipation of the company's move to a larger trading platform.