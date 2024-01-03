en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mahindra & Mahindra Soars High, Outperforms Nifty Index

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Mahindra & Mahindra Soars High, Outperforms Nifty Index

Leading Indian automobile company, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), known for its core businesses in tractors, pickup utility vehicles, and passenger UVs, has seen a sharp growth, resulting in record-high volumes in FY23. The company has, notably, experienced an impressive growth of approximately 44% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past two years, significantly outperforming the Nifty index’s 12%.

M&M’s Outperformance

Boosted by favourable industry dynamics and an aggressive focus on expanding product offerings, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) category, M&M has seen a notable re-rating of its stocks. Even as growth in certain verticals is expected to moderate, projections suggest that M&M will continue to outperform in its segments, with an estimated revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax CAGR of 12.5%/15%/17% over FY23-26E.

Attractive Core Price-to-Earning Ratio

The core price-to-earning ratio for M&M is considered attractive at 18.1 times and 16.4 times for FY24E/FY25E earnings per share, compared to its peers. This attractiveness of the company’s stock is further underscored by a ‘Buy’ rating, with a target price of Rs 2,005. This includes a valuation of Rs 214/share for its e-passenger vehicle subsidiary.

Future Prospects

M&M is expected to continue its impressive performance, given its strong focus on the EV category and its robust business model. The company’s total auto sales rose by 6% to 60,188 units in December 2023, indicating its strong market presence. However, the company has also faced challenges, including a Rs 4.12 crore tax penalty, which it plans to challenge. Despite these hurdles, the company’s net profit jumped 67% to Rs 3,452 cr on strong SUV sales, beating estimates.

0
Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Edaran Bhd Secures RM356.56 Million IT Contract From Malaysian Finance Ministry

By BNN Correspondents

Idaho Power Revises Net Metering Policy: Affects Rooftop Solar Panel Users

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Stock Market Kicks Off 2024 on a Shaky Note Amid Big Tech Stock Slump

By Justice Nwafor

Idaho Power Revises Net Metering Policy, Affecting Rooftop Solar Households

By Olalekan Adigun

Nasarawa State Enacts New Measures to Boost Investments and Improve Go ...
@Agriculture · 2 mins
Nasarawa State Enacts New Measures to Boost Investments and Improve Go ...
heart comment 0
Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestones, Welcomes New Leadership

By BNN Correspondents

Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestones, Welcomes New Leadership
Record Sales for Major Retailers as Smaller Businesses Face Financial Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Record Sales for Major Retailers as Smaller Businesses Face Financial Challenges
U.S. Solar Energy Firms Challenge Biden Administration Over Tariff Suspension

By María Alejandra Trujillo

U.S. Solar Energy Firms Challenge Biden Administration Over Tariff Suspension
Australia’s New Ethical Code: A Game Changer for Suppliers

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's New Ethical Code: A Game Changer for Suppliers
Latest Headlines
World News
Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization
1 min
Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts
2 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
2 mins
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
2 mins
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
2 mins
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
2 mins
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
2 mins
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
2 mins
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
43 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app