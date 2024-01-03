Mahindra & Mahindra Soars High, Outperforms Nifty Index

Leading Indian automobile company, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), known for its core businesses in tractors, pickup utility vehicles, and passenger UVs, has seen a sharp growth, resulting in record-high volumes in FY23. The company has, notably, experienced an impressive growth of approximately 44% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past two years, significantly outperforming the Nifty index’s 12%.

M&M’s Outperformance

Boosted by favourable industry dynamics and an aggressive focus on expanding product offerings, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) category, M&M has seen a notable re-rating of its stocks. Even as growth in certain verticals is expected to moderate, projections suggest that M&M will continue to outperform in its segments, with an estimated revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax CAGR of 12.5%/15%/17% over FY23-26E.

Attractive Core Price-to-Earning Ratio

The core price-to-earning ratio for M&M is considered attractive at 18.1 times and 16.4 times for FY24E/FY25E earnings per share, compared to its peers. This attractiveness of the company’s stock is further underscored by a ‘Buy’ rating, with a target price of Rs 2,005. This includes a valuation of Rs 214/share for its e-passenger vehicle subsidiary.

Future Prospects

M&M is expected to continue its impressive performance, given its strong focus on the EV category and its robust business model. The company’s total auto sales rose by 6% to 60,188 units in December 2023, indicating its strong market presence. However, the company has also faced challenges, including a Rs 4.12 crore tax penalty, which it plans to challenge. Despite these hurdles, the company’s net profit jumped 67% to Rs 3,452 cr on strong SUV sales, beating estimates.