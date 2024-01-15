Mahindra Group and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan to Establish Infrastructure Investment Trust

The Mahindra Group and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan have announced a strategic partnership to establish an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), christened 2024 X Corp., with a capital commitment of Rs 2,262 crore. This collaboration between a leading Indian conglomerate and the Canadian pension fund is set to explore and invest in infrastructure projects within India, marking a significant contribution to the country’s economic growth.

Mahindra Group’s Diversification into Infrastructure Investment

The InvIT structure, a novel method of pooling funds from investors to finance infrastructure projects, presents the Mahindra Group with an opportunity to expand its reach in the infrastructure sector. The conglomerate’s foray into infrastructure investment follows the recent debut of the Sustainable Energy Infra Trust (SEIT) on the National Stock Exchange of India. The trust, which holds operational renewable power assets with a generation capacity of around 1.54 GWp, was initially seeded by Mahindra Susten.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s Global Investment Strategy

The partnership with the Mahindra Group forms part of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s strategy to diversify its global investment portfolio. The Canadian fund’s investment in the InvIT aligns with its commitment to sustainable investing, as the Infra Trust is expected to finance projects that will improve public services and create jobs in India, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic development.

Increasing Foreign Investment in India’s Infrastructure Sector

The joint venture between the Mahindra Group and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is indicative of a growing trend of foreign investment in India’s infrastructure development. The positive outlook for India’s investment climate, along with the country’s ambitious targets for reducing carbon intensity and achieving net-zero carbon emissions, are attracting global investors to the country’s shores. As Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD of the Mahindra Group, and Avinash Rao, CEO of the Investment Manager to SEIT, both emphasized, the renewable energy sector in India holds significant growth potential.