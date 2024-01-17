Macquarie Asset Management Appoints Joshua Brown as Portfolio Manager for Small Cap Growth Team

Macquarie Asset Management has appointed Joshua Brown as a Portfolio Manager for its Ivy Small Cap Growth Team. Effective from January 2024, Brown will oversee the daily investment decisions for the firm's small-cap growth strategies. His responsibilities include managing a diverse portfolio comprising mutual funds, institutional accounts, and Variable Annuity accounts.

A Wealth of Experience

With over 15 years of experience in covering equities, Brown brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. As a smid-cap generalist analyst, he will focus on sectors and companies that boast market capitalizations of less than $10 billion. Brown's expertise spans several industries, having previously covered sectors including transportation, automotive technology, insurance, metals and mining, chemicals, and leisure products.

A Remarkable Progression

Brown's appointment as a Portfolio Manager marks a significant progression in his professional journey within the asset management industry. His stint at Macquarie Asset Management began after the acquisition of Ivy Investments in 2021, where he served as a Senior Equity Analyst. His deep understanding of the market dynamics and his proven track record in equity analysis make him a valuable addition to the Ivy Small Cap Growth Team.

Macquarie's Other Movements

Meanwhile, Macquarie Asset Management and its partner, PSP Investments, are reportedly planning to sell Australian data center operator AirTrunk. The potential sale, which could begin in the coming weeks, is anticipated to seek a valuation of about A$12 billion. Macquarie took a controlling interest in AirTrunk in 2020 in a deal that valued the company at A$3 billion. The potential sale of AirTrunk comes after the owners contemplated taking the company public via an IPO, which could have valued the business at more than AU$10 billion.