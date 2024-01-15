en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lyxor ETF’s Regulatory Announcement: A Snapshot of Fund’s Value

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Lyxor ETF’s Regulatory Announcement: A Snapshot of Fund’s Value

On a day like any other, the financial world received an update that could have profound implications for investors worldwide. On January 15, 2024, the Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF, a monthly hedged to GBP and dividend-distributing fund, issued a regulatory announcement. This announcement was not just another press release; it communicated the Net Asset Value (NAV) as of the dealing date, January 12, 2024.

Decoding the NAV

The NAV per share was reported at 10.1397 GBP, a figure that is integral to investors and the market alike. It represents the value of all the securities held by the ETF, divided by the total number of shares. In this case, the total number of shares in circulation was reported to be 19,205,540. This figure provides a snapshot of the fund’s worth at that particular moment in time.

Code and Context

The announcement also revealed the fund’s code (STPH LN) and its International Securities Identification Number (ISIN: LU2018762901). These identifiers are crucial as they help to track and trade the ETF on various financial platforms. The issuer affirmed their sole responsibility for the announcement’s content, resting with the trust that the information provided was accurate and timely.

Regulatory Requirement and Market Impact

This announcement might seem mundane, but it’s a regulatory requirement meant to inform investors and the market about the current value of the ETF. It’s a common practice for investment funds, a routine part of the financial transparency that helps to maintain investor confidence and market stability. Without this information, investors would be left in the dark about the fund’s performance, making it harder to make informed investment decisions.

While the announcement didn’t provide additional commentary or context, it forms an integral part of the evolving narrative of the financial markets. It’s a testament to the flow of information that powers the global economy, reminding us that every number has a story to tell.

0
Business Investments United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Wipro Shares Skyrocket Despite Earnings Dip: A Market Paradox
Shares of Wipro, a leading Information Technology (IT) services company, witnessed an unprecedented surge of 10% on January 15, hitting a new 52-week high. This surge followed the firm’s December quarter earnings report, which surpassed market expectations despite a year-on-year decline in net profit and consolidated revenue. Market Reaction to Wipro’s Performance Wipro’s net profit
Wipro Shares Skyrocket Despite Earnings Dip: A Market Paradox
Electric Ireland Slashes Energy Prices for 1.1 million Customers
4 mins ago
Electric Ireland Slashes Energy Prices for 1.1 million Customers
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: A Departure from Hyundai's Conventional Aesthetics
6 mins ago
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: A Departure from Hyundai's Conventional Aesthetics
Hollis Eyes £100m Turnover with New Board Structure and Succession Planning
3 mins ago
Hollis Eyes £100m Turnover with New Board Structure and Succession Planning
Investment Boom in Vietnam's Red River Delta Industrial and Economic Zones
3 mins ago
Investment Boom in Vietnam's Red River Delta Industrial and Economic Zones
Impending Crisis in Irish Hospitality Industry: A Call for Immediate Government Aid
4 mins ago
Impending Crisis in Irish Hospitality Industry: A Call for Immediate Government Aid
Latest Headlines
World News
Fremantle's Football Team Braces the Heat in Pursuit of Excellence
21 seconds
Fremantle's Football Team Braces the Heat in Pursuit of Excellence
European Figure Skating Championships: Harassment Allegations Taint Lithuania Event
22 seconds
European Figure Skating Championships: Harassment Allegations Taint Lithuania Event
Myanmar Unrest: Pro-Democracy Insurgents Seize Control Amid Growing Conflict
36 seconds
Myanmar Unrest: Pro-Democracy Insurgents Seize Control Amid Growing Conflict
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Threatened Over Rwanda Bill: An Analysis
2 mins
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Threatened Over Rwanda Bill: An Analysis
Andy Murray's Early Exit at Australian Open 2024 Fuels Retirement Rumours
2 mins
Andy Murray's Early Exit at Australian Open 2024 Fuels Retirement Rumours
Community Petition Battles Closure of Vital Boots Pharmacy in Weston
3 mins
Community Petition Battles Closure of Vital Boots Pharmacy in Weston
Andy Murray's Second First-Round Defeat at Australian Open: An End of an Era?
3 mins
Andy Murray's Second First-Round Defeat at Australian Open: An End of an Era?
Trump Leads as Rivals Clash: An Unpredictable Republican Showdown in Iowa
3 mins
Trump Leads as Rivals Clash: An Unpredictable Republican Showdown in Iowa
Vietnam National Assembly to Examine Draft Revised Land Law and Law on Credit Institutions
4 mins
Vietnam National Assembly to Examine Draft Revised Land Law and Law on Credit Institutions
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app