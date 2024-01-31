Lotte Chemical Titan Stock Faces Sharp Decline Post-Annual Results; Analysts Realign Forecasts

Malaysian chemical industry giant, Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad (LCTITAN), witnessed a significant plunge in its stock value by 19%, bringing it down to RM1.20. This sharp dip follows the disclosure of the company's latest annual results. The reports revealed an expected revenue of RM7.6 billion, aligning with the market's anticipation. However, the statutory losses per share stood at RM0.34, a figure somewhat smaller than the broker models had anticipated.

Revisions in Analyst Forecasts

Post the announcement of the annual results, analysts recalibrated their forecasts. The revised predictions showcase a potential revenue of RM7.93 billion for 2024. This estimate signifies a 3.7% increase over the revenue of the last 12 months, while the expected losses are predicted to remain steady. Previously, expectations were pegged at RM8.55 billion in revenues and RM0.30 per share in losses.

Business Performance and Price Targets

Despite the downward adjustment in revenue estimates and an increase in the loss per share forecast, the consensus price target remains untouched at RM1.08. This indicates that the business performance aligns with predictions. Analysts forecast Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad's growth to accelerate at an annualized rate of 3.7% till the end of 2024. However, this growth rate is slower than the industry average forecasted growth rate of 5.5%.

Analysts’ Opinions and Company Valuation

The company's valuation has elicited diverging opinions among analysts. While some believe the company may underperform compared to the wider industry, others are more focused on the company's long-term prospects rather than next year's earnings. This divergence signifies an investment analysis warning sign that investors should heed. Among other concerns, Maybank IB Research maintains a 'sell' call on Lotte Chemical but at a higher target price, whereas CGS-CIMB Research has voiced concerns over rising debt and falling cash levels, which could impose future burdens on the company. The challenges associated with the LINE project financing also raise significant debt concerns and cash flow issues.