London's Excel Centre: A Beacon of Foreign Investment Amid FDI Decline

Despite a 24% drop in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in London in 2022, Jeremy Rees, the chief executive of the Excel Centre, remains optimistic about the city's potential for foreign investment. The Excel Centre, an entity owned by Abu Dhabi's ADQ sovereign wealth fund, is a litmus test of this confidence, exhibiting unswerving faith in London's live events market and its enduring allure for foreign investors.

Abu Dhabi's Investment in the Excel Centre

The Excel Centre was acquired by the ADQ in 2008 for a sum of 320 million as part of a strategy to diversify away from oil. Rees emphasizes the robust and supportive relationship between ADQ and the Excel Centre, a bond that has significantly contributed to the economy of London and the UK at large. Despite facing criticism in 2020 for attempting to charge the NHS for using the facility as a temporary hospital during the pandemic, Excel is on an upward trajectory.

Excel's Expansion and Future Plans

The Centre is currently expanding with a new 25,000 square meter extension to its existing 100,000 square meter facility. The expansion plan includes an entertainment district along the Thames, hotel ventures, and significant staff recruitment. Excel is also contemplating a commercial partnership program with global brands, providing a testament to its ambitious growth strategy.

Boost from Elizabeth Line and ICE London

The venue is set to host ICE London, the world's largest gaming and casino show, and has been boosted by the opening of the Elizabeth Line, which has increased footfall by roughly 10%. Rees cites the impact of events like ICE London, which generates a staggering 250 million in economic benefits for the city, as a significant factor in London's appeal as a foreign investment destination.