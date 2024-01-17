Liontrust Asset Management Posts Slight Increase in Q3 AuMA Despite Challenging Conditions

Despite the challenging conditions for top asset managers in the city, Liontrust Asset Management reported a slight increase in its assets under management and advice (AuMA) for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The AuMA rose to 27.81 billion pounds as of December 31, up from 27.65 billion pounds in the previous quarter.

Market Movements Counterbalance Net Outflows

Positive market movements contributed 1.83 billion pounds to this growth, which helped to counterbalance 1.66 billion pounds in net outflows. This comes amidst wider macro-economic woes and geopolitical tensions that have been weighing on investor sentiment.

The Challenges for Active Asset Managers

The company's CEO, John Ions, acknowledged the challenging environment for active asset managers. This is due to negative sentiment and heightened competition, along with inflation, weak investor confidence, and cost pressures. These factors have resulted in a decline in assets for asset management firms including Liontrust, Rathbones, and Brooks Macdonald.

Despite these challenges, Liontrust is focused on expanding its distribution, sales, investment talent, and building on its investment processes and brand. Ions expressed confidence in the company's prospects for the upcoming year. Liontrust Asset Management, founded in 1994 and based in London, currently pays a dividend yield of 12.22%, and insiders hold 13.11% of the stock.